Virgin Atlantic resumes Dubai and Riyadh flights as other airlines suspend Middle East routes

Airlines in the UAE, as well as across the Middle East suspended and rerouted flights after the US and Israel began strikes on Iran over the weekend that prompted several countries to restrict or completely close their airspace.

The escalating security situation has led to cancellations, with airlines saying safety concerns and regulatory directives are behind the decision as they monitor developments.

Here is how regional airlines are currently responding.

Carriers in the Gulf

Qatar Airways

All flight operations to and from Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha are temporarily suspended.

“Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace,” the airline said in a statement on social media. “Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A further update will be provided on March 4 by 9am Doha time.”

The suspension follows the broader closure of Qatari airspace as a precautionary measure amid heightened regional tensions.

Oman Air

All Oman Air flights to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad and Khasab are cancelled from Wednesday until Friday.

“All other flights are operating as scheduled; however, some delays may be expected,” the airline said.

“The safety and well-being of guests and crew remain our highest priority. We are closely monitoring the situation in co-ordination with the appropriate authorities and will continue to share updates here and on our website.”

The airline added that affected passengers will be offered rebooking options or refunds, in line with its disruption policy.

SalamAir

Oman's low-cost carrier has resumed flights for other regions, but services to UAE, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Iraq and Iran are still suspended.

SalamAir said it is working to accommodate travellers as airspace restrictions evolve across the region.

Gulf Air

The national carrier of Bahrain has suspended its operations due to the closure of Bahraini airspace. The airline is expected to provide a formal status update on March 4, by 11am Bahrain time.

Bahrain’s national carrier said it is closely monitoring official directives and will resume services once it is deemed safe to do so.

Saudia

Saudia has extended the cancellation of all flights to and from eight international destinations until 11.59pm GMT on March 4. The destinations are Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Amman, Moscow and Peshawar.

Kuwait Airlines

All inbound and outbound commercial flights at Kuwait International Airport (KWI) are currently suspended.

The airport suffered damage after a drone strike targeted Terminal 1.

International carriers

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic resumed scheduled services between London Heathrow and Dubai and Riyadh on March 3 after airspace in parts of the Middle East reopened to limited operations on March 2.

“While we intend to operate some flights as planned, the situation remains dynamic. We continue to monitor developments closely and will make further changes at short notice if required to ensure the ongoing safety and security of our customers and crew,” the airline said on its website.

“We have also rerouted some of our flights. As a result, some of our services are operating on adjusted routings and may experience slightly longer flight times.”

Flights for March 4 are on track for now.

British Airways

British Airways said it is currently unable to operate flights from several destinations in the region, including Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv.

“We continue to do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues in the region and remain in regular contact with them,” the airline said on its website.

The carrier did add, however, that it has been able to schedule a flight from Muscat to London, departing at 2.30am local time on March 5, after confirming that Omani airspace remains open.

Passengers booked to travel between London Heathrow and Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai or Tel Aviv up to and including March 15 can change their travel dates free of charge to depart on or before March 29.

KLM

KLM said it is currently avoiding the airspace over Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as several countries in the Gulf region, meaning flights to, from or via destinations in the region have been cancelled or adjusted.

The airline has suspended the remainder of its winter season flights to and from Tel Aviv, effective March 1. Flights to and from Dammam, Dubai and Riyadh are suspended until March 5.

Passengers affected by the changes are being offered rebooking or refund options.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group airlines have suspended flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi until March 6, also confirming it will not use UAE airspace during this period.

Flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil and Tehran are suspended until March 8.

The group said it will also avoid the airspace over Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, eastern Saudi Arabia and Iran until March 8.

Flights to and from Larnaca in Cyprus have also been suspended until March 6, with the airline temporarily avoiding the country’s airspace.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued a travel waiver for passengers flying to or through several destinations in the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Larnaca.

Customers who purchased tickets by February 27 and were scheduled to travel between February 28 and March 15 can change their flights without a change fee, provided they travel by March 29 and retain the same origin and destination.

Passengers can also cancel their trip and request a refund.

United Airlines

United has cancelled flights between the US, Tel Aviv and Dubai due to unrest in the Middle East.

The airline said cancellations are currently in place until and including March 11.

“We’re continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with US and international aviation authorities as it evolves,” the airline said.

“Safety is always our highest priority, and we appreciate you trusting us with your travel.”

Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian said passengers affected by cancellations due to the regional situation will be offered flexible travel options.

Travellers flying on or after February 28 can change their flights free of charge without paying a fare difference, request a reroute within the same Iata zone, or opt for a non-refundable voucher valid for one year.

Passengers transiting through Amman may also be rerouted on other airlines, subject to availability, provided the first flight segment is operated by Royal Jordanian.

The airline said flights will continue operating as long as Jordanian airspace remains open, and advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling.

Air France

Air France has cancelled its flights to and from Dubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv and Beirut until March 5. The resumption of operations will remain subject to an assessment of the situation.

The airline added that it “regrets this situation, [but] the safety of its customers and crew is its top priority”.

Swiss

Swiss has suspended flights to several destinations in the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as Larnaca in Cyprus, until March 6.

As part of Lufthansa Group's measures, flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil and Tehran are suspended until March 8.

The airline is also avoiding the airspace over Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, eastern Saudi Arabia and Iran during this period.

Finnair

Finnair has cancelled flights to and from Doha and Dubai until March 29, with affected passengers being contacted directly by the airline.

Finnair said it may not always be possible to reroute travellers because of limited availability on alternative flights, in which case customers can get a refund.

The airline has also temporarily stopped flying through the airspace over Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will update any new information on this page,” said the airline on its website. “We are very sorry for the uncertainty and harm this situation may cause you, and we will do our best to minimise the impact on your journey.”