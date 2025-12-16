Rebuilding Syria's aviation sector could take up to five years, Iata says

Rebuilding Syria's civil aviation sector could take between three to five years, a senior official of the global airline industry's trade association has said, a crucial step to developing the country's international trade and tourism links a year after the toppling of the Assad regime.

Kamil Al Awadhi, regional vice president for Africa and Middle East at the International Air Transport Association (Iata), told journalists that resources, expertise and external assistance are required to rehabilitate the sector more quickly.

“Syria is still getting itself together. I wouldn't say that the progress has been impressive. It's not at a standstill, but it could be better,” he said.

The necessary work includes updating regulations, developing airport infrastructure, improving air navigation services, upgrading and purchasing new equipment, training the workforce and securing investment.

“This is generally three to five years' worth of work and requires a lot of investment,” Mr Al Awadhi said, adding there is a lack of funds to support all these projects.

The Syrian authorities are already aware of the level of work required to develop the sector, he added.

“They know it, which is a very good start. If they don't know this, then it would be worrying. But they know what they need, it's just going to take time to implement all this.”

The US Congress last week moved closer to repealing the Caesar Act, a set of tough US sanctions imposed on Syria under its former leader Bashar Al Assad.

That move marks a “major turning point” for Syria's economic trajectory and the start of a new phase that reopens doors to a “national resurgence”, Omar Al Hosari, head of Syria's Civil Aviation and Air Transport Authority said on December 11.

“With the easing of restrictions, opportunities are renewed in vital sectors, foremost among them the civil aviation sector – from modernising airports, developing fleets, attracting investments and expanding the network of air connectivity with the world,” he said.

“It is a true transition towards restoring the natural status of the Syrian skies and building a more open and stable economy. Syria is preparing for take-off one again.”

Mr Al Hosari met a delegation from Iata headed by Mr Al Awadhi to discuss technical and regulatory support for Syria's aviation sector. They also discussed requirements for reactivating Syrian Airlines' membership in Iata, Mr Al Hosari said. They also discussed co-operation on training programmes and improving operational efficiency.

This comes as Syria is forging partnerships and signing deals to develop its aviation sector. It plans to rebuild airport infrastructure and secure modern aircraft

On Monday, the Syrian and Saudi Arabian civil aviation authorities signed an initial pact for technical co-operation and exchanging expertise, during a visit to Riyadh.

The visit to the Saudi capital was part of the Syrian aviation regulator's efforts at gaining insights on global best practices, Mr Al Hosari said.

Replay: The new Syria: one year on from Assad's fall 02:35

Airlines' blocked funds

In its latest report, Iata highlighted uneven growth in the aviation sectors of different Middle Eastern countries due to economic disparity and conflicts.

There were “stark gaps” between aviation infrastructure in Gulf countries that have built “world-class hubs and modern fleets with strong government backing” compared to lower-income countries such as Yemen, Lebanon and Syria, which are facing declining infrastructure, underfunded civil aviation authorities and outdated fleets, Mr Alawadhi said.

“Closing this gap must be a regional priority. A more harmonised regulatory approach and deeper co-operation will help ensure all markets can participate in – and benefit from – the region’s growth trajectory,” he said.

Airlines in the Middle East and Africa also have to deal with a cash crunch as a result of funds blocked from repatriation to governments due to various reasons including shortage of hard currency and political instability.

Globally, airlines are facing $1.2 billion in blocked funds as of October 2025, according to Iata. A marginal improvement of $100 million has been made since the last report in April 2025.

However, out of total $1.2 billion in blocked funds, 93 per cent are trapped in Africa and Middle East.

Meanwhile out of this $1.2 billion in airline funds blocked globally, 43 per cent (or $515 million) is held in the Middle East and North Africa

Algeria now represents the largest share of blocked funds, driven by new approval requirements that have added administrative delays, Iata said.

Lebanon’s blocked funds remain static, representing legacy balances from 2019 to 2021, the body said.

