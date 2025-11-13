Syria's President Ahmed Al Shara and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in Washington on November 9, 2025. AFP
Business

Economy

IMF sends mission to Syria for talks on reform priorities and assistance

Syria needs international assistance to support the new government's reconstruction and development efforts

Kyle Fitzgerald
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

November 13, 2025

  English
  Arabic

The International Monetary Fund sent a mission to Syria this week to discuss the new government's reform priorities and their technical assistance needs, the Washington-based lender's spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“The next step would be how to pave the way for an eventual Article IV consultation,” IMF communications director Julie Kozack told reporters, referring to the fund's annual economic check-ins with member countries.

The fund has not had an Article IV consultation with Syria in 15 years. In June, the IMF sent a mission to Syria for the first time since the fall of Bashar Al Assad's regime.

The fund said Syria needs significant international assistance to support the new government's reconstruction and development efforts as it seeks to reintegrate itself into the global financial system.

This week's visit coincided with Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara's historic trip to Washington, where he held talks with IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

Ms Kozack said discussions focused on Syria's economic challenges and opportunities, and how the IMF can support the country's economic rehabilitation.

“Our focus right now is on … policy advice that we can provide to Syria, and also, very importantly, capacity development and technical assistance aimed at rebuilding Syria's economic institutions,” Ms Kozack said.

The World Bank estimates it will cost roughly $216 billion to rebuild Syria's economy.

Washington this week also announced that it was temporarily lifting the Assad-era Caesar Act, which contains most of the US's sanctions on the country. A permanent lifting of the Caesar Act requires congressional action.

Mr Al Shara also met US President Donald Trump this week, and the White House announced the Syrian leader signed on to the agreement to defeat ISIS.

Syrian officials were in Washington during the IMF and World Bank autumn meetings last month to garner support from the international community to unlock foreign investment – the first time a Syrian delegation attended the semi-annual gathering since the outbreak of the country's civil war.

Updated: November 13, 2025, 4:43 PM
