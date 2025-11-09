Donald Trump to welcome Ahmad Al Shara to Washington for historic meeting

US President Donald Trump is set to host Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara in the White House on Monday. He will become the first Syrian head of state to visit Washington since the nation's independence.

Mr Al Shara is reportedly expected to sign an agreement to join the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the US led group of 88 nations founded in 2014 to counter the ISIS as it swept through parts of Iraq and Syria. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to confirm this when asked by The National.

In what would be a major US policy shift, Washington is reportedly expected to announce the establishment of a US military presence at an airbase near Damascus. The Syrian leader, whose forces toppled the long-time ruler Bashar Al Assad nearly a year ago, is also expected to make a renewed push to have decades-old sanctions on his nation removed.

The historic visit is the culmination of the unlikely rise of Mr Al Shara, who two decades ago was held in a US-run detention centre in Iraq. The founder of the Syrian offshoot of Al Qaeda, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, had a $10 million bounty on his head.

Mr Al Shara arrived late in Washington on Saturday and met with Syrian Americans. He was joined by Syria's Foreign Minister, Asaad Al Shaibani. Over the weekend, Mr Al Shaibani shared a video on social media showing Mr Al Shara playing basketball with Centcom commander Brad Cooper and Kevin Lambert, the head of the international anti-ISIS coalition. The caption read: “Work hard, play harder.” He did not disclose the location.

The breakthrough in US-Syrian diplomatic relations was jump-started in May during Mr Trump's visit to the Gulf, where he met Mr Al Shara in Riyadh. Ahead of the visit on Saturday, Syrian security forces conducted wide-scale raids in Damascus and several other provinces, killing an ISIS member and arresting scores of others.

William Roebuck, a former US ambassador to Bahrain, said that the expected agreement for Syria to join the anti-ISIS coalition will formally align Mr Al Shara’s government with the Trump administration.

“Al Shara’s and his commanders’ jihadi roots – and their previous, sometimes violent feuding with ISIS – are thought to equip them well to engage in the counter-ISIS effort as well, in areas where ISIS has sought refuge outside the Syrian Democratic Forces' control,” Mr Roebuck wrote in an analysis.

He added that it was unlikely the Syrian government would be able to control the thousands of ISIS fighters detained in makeshift camps in the north-east of the country. “This agreement should serve as a useful building block for strengthening the bilateral relationship,” he said.

In May, Mr Trump lifted sanctions on Syria through executive order, paving the way for some reconstruction there following 14 years of civil war that devastated the economy and the nation's infrastructure. However, the bulk of US sanctions under the Ceasar Act can only be lifted by congressional action.

“These sanctions are still preventing the international financial system, particularly US banks, from engaging with the Syrian economy, and that's absolutely needed for Syria to recover,” said Wael AlZayat, senior adviser to the Syrian Forum USA.

“All in all, this is a historic visit. These are exciting times,” he said in a video published on X. “Many of us never imagined we would live to see them.”

Last month the World Bank estimated that Syria's reconstruction would cost $216 billion, though the group said in a report that that figure is “conservative”.

On Thursday, Washington led a UN Security Council vote to remove Mr Al Shara from the world body’s sanctions list. China, who wields veto power, abstained. A day after, the US State Department formally removed Mr Al Shara from a terrorism blacklist.

The US President is also expected to push Mr Al Shara to make progress on a security deal with Israel. The Trump administration has also said it would like to see Syria sign on to the Abraham Accords, an agreement which would establish relations between Syria and Israel.

Mr Roebuck said that there is an understanding in Washington that “conditions are not yet ripe” for such an agreement. Mr Al Shara may also meet some members of Congress, though that effort could be complicated by the US government shutdown.

