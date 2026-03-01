UAE stock markets shut until March 3 amid Iranian strikes

Stock markets in the UAE will be shut until March 3 amid Iran's continuing strikes on the Emirates, the Capital Market Authority has said.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market will remain closed in accordance with the situation, the Capital Market Authority said on Sunday.

The ADX and DFM “will be closed on Monday, 2 March and Tuesday, 3 March 2026", with the regulator continuing to “monitor developments in the region and assess the situation on an ongoing basis, taking any further measures as necessary”, the CMA said.

Official updates on the resumption of trading will be provided through the CMA, ADX and DFM's official communication channels, it added.

The move is an “implementation of [the CMA's] supervisory and regulatory role over the UAE capital markets, and pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations”, the regulator said.

The suspension of trading in the UAE's stock markets, among the biggest in the Middle East, is another precautionary measure taken by authorities amid Iran's unprecedented strikes on the country, which the Islamic Republic says is in retaliation for US and Israeli attacks that began on Saturday.

The conflict has led to the closure of airports and airspaces in the region, including the key hubs of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. A number of incidents in the UAE have also been reported, and has resulted in the deaths of three persons and injuries.

On Sunday, volatility hit stock markets in the Gulf, a they braced for a white-knuckle ride in the short term as investors assess the risk of a protracted regime change conflict between Iran and Israel allied to the US.

The ADX has 104 public and private listed companies in diverse industry sectors, from health care to financial services and technology, according to its website. It presently has a market capitalisation of more than Dh3 trillion ($817 billion).

The DFM, meanwhile, is the UAE's first stock exchange and home to 64 listed companies. It has a market cap of about Dh907 billion.

Both the ADX and DFM have attracted several initial public offerings, which symbolises the reliability of its structure and the potential of the overall UAE economy.