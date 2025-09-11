President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sultan of Oman in Salalah

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed was on Thursday welcomed by Oman's Sultan Haitham in Salalah, at the start of a visit to the country.

Sheikh Mohamed was received by Sultan Haitham at the Royal Airport, state news agency Wam reported.

The Emirati delegation includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President.

President Sheikh Mohamed is received by Sultan Haitham at the Royal Airport. All Photos: UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Mohamed headed for Salalah after concluding visits to Qatar and Bahrain Sheikh Mohamed greets Theyazin bin Haitham, Crown Prince of Oman and Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth A guard of honour welcomes Sheikh Mohamed to Oman Sheikh Mohamed speaks to Bilarab bin Haitham The guard of honour standing to attention Sultan Haitham greets Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Abu Dhabi Executive Council member, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and managing director and CEO of Mubadala Investment Company Sultan Haitham welcomes Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, group CEO of Adnoc and chairman of Masdar

They were greeted by Sultan Haitham and a welcoming party of Omani ministers and officials.

Sheikh Mohamed's trip to Oman comes after he concluded visits to Qatar and Bahrain on Wednesday. Emirati and Omani leaders meet regularly in support of a deep-rooted friendship that spans several decades.

In May, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, met Sultan Haitham at Al Baraka Palace in Muscat.

The meeting focused on building relations between the countries, with discussions focused on strengthening co-operation across key sectors, particularly in the economic, commercial, tourism, cultural and knowledge fields, Dubai Media Office reported at the time.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, travelled to the Omani capital a month earlier for talks with the Sultan Haitham. The Omani leader emphasised the strong relations between the countries and the Sharjah Ruler spoke of his desire to see continued prosperity for Oman and its people.

