President Sheikh Mohamed discusses regional security in call with Greek Prime Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the impact of the Iran war on regional security and stability in a phone call on Monday.

The two leaders explored the implications of the escalating conflict on international navigation as the US and Iran continue to exchange fire.

Renewed hostilities have caused more disruption to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, with the US rejecting claims from Tehran that the crucial waterway has again been closed.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Mitsotakis reviewed continuing efforts to address the challenges stemming from the regional escalations.

The two men also spoke of efforts to expand co-operation and strengthen ties under a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in place between the nations, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed previously welcomed the Greek leader for talks in Abu Dhabi in May, during a working visit to the Emirates by Mr Mitsotakis.

The high-level discussions centred on efforts to bolster collaboration across key sectors, including the economy, investment, artificial intelligence and renewable energy.

During the talks in May, the two leaders also noted the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Greece. Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Mitsotakis then witnessed the exchange of agreements between the UAE and Greece on co-operation in artificial intelligence and technology.

The agreement was exchanged by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and on behalf of Greece by George Gerapetritis, Foreign Minister.