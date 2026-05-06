President Sheikh Mohamed receives Greek Prime Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece.

The meeting, which came during Mr Mitsotakis’s working visit to the Emirates, focused on co-operation across the economic, investment, technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, sustainability, infrastructure and cultural sectors.

These all fall under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, state news agency Wam reported.

The two sides noted the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Greece and also discussed developments in the Middle East.

Mr Mitsotakis reiterated Greece’s condemnation of Iranian attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international law and undermine regional peace and security.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Mitsotakis also witnessed the exchange of agreements between the UAE and Greece on co-operation in artificial intelligence and technology.

The agreement was exchanged on behalf of the UAE by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and on behalf of Greece by George Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs.