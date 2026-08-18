President Sheikh Mohamed receives phone call from Donald Trump

President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, during which the two leaders discussed co-operation and ways to strengthen ties between their countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and President Trump also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and continuing efforts to address them.

The US-Iran conflict is continuing and a two-month window for peace talks recently ended without progress towards resolving the war.

On Monday, Sheikh Mohamed met Sultan Haitham of Oman in Abu Dhabi to discuss regional security and ways to bolster their countries' economic ties.

The leaders agreed on the importance of continued co-operation over shared regional challenges and emphasised the need for stronger partnerships to protect security and stability.

They also discussed their long-standing bilateral relationship.

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi Kurdistan

The UAE Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned an Iranian drone attack on Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Two explosives-laden drones targeted the office of Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, and the home of a senior security official in Erbil.

“This act of aggression constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a threat to their security and stability,” the ministry said in a statement.

The drones were launched from Iran’s border area shortly after midnight on Monday. There were no reported casualties or major damage. Mr Barzani described the strikes as a “dangerous escalation”.