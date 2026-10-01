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UAE investigation to determine if flydubai incident was linked to 'terrorist activity'

Top prosecutor orders probe into altercation aboard aircraft bound for Tel Aviv

The National

October 01, 2026

The UAE's attorney general has ordered an investigation into the mid-flight altercation aboard a flydubai aircraft that forced the plane to divert to Saudi Arabia.

Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi directed a specialist team to examine flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai airport to Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

The probe will look at whether the mid-air drama involved "any terrorist activity or purpose or involved prior planning or direction", news agency Wam said.

Details of what happened on the flight on Wednesday morning remain unclear, but the Boeing 737 plunged 14,000ft during a cockpit altercation before it diverted to Saudi Arabia.

The pilot and co-pilot were injured in what the airline said was an altercation on the flight deck. Crew members and passengers intervened to help land the plane safely at Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Airport.

Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi urged the media and public not to speculate on the cause of the incident. Photo: Wam
Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi urged the media and public not to speculate on the cause of the incident. Photo: Wam

UAE probe

The UAE team has begun work in co-ordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority and other UAE authorities, Wam said.

The attorney general urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified information. Early reports of the mid-air drama, including the nationalities of the pilots and other details, were strewn with inaccuracies.

Under UAE law, crimes committed aboard aircraft registered in the country fall within the jurisdiction of UAE courts, regardless of where the incident occurs.

Hero pilot

Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, who was stabbed on board flight FZ1073 to Tel Aviv. AFP
Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, who was stabbed on board flight FZ1073 to Tel Aviv. AFP

Meanwhile, a flydubai pilot has been hailed as a hero for averting a potential disaster on the flight.

Indian aviator Smit Machchhar was publicly named by the Israeli Prime Minister and recognised for his actions. India's embassy in Riyadh said he was in a stable condition.

Speaking on Wednesday night, US President Donald Trump called the captain a hero, while saying he was "pretty banged up" in the cockpit assault.

Disaster averted on Israel flight – in pictures

  • Flydubai flight FZ1073, on its way to Israel from Dubai, was diverted to Saudi Arabia on September 30 after an in-flight security incident that led to the stabbing of its pilot. Photo: Kann Media
    Flydubai flight FZ1073, on its way to Israel from Dubai, was diverted to Saudi Arabia on September 30 after an in-flight security incident that led to the stabbing of its pilot. Photo: Kann Media
  • Yaniv Hayun, one of the men who helped incapacitate the attacker, at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel. Reuters
    Yaniv Hayun, one of the men who helped incapacitate the attacker, at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel. Reuters
  • Indian pilot Smit Machchhar has been hailed as a hero for saving passengers despite being stabbed. Reuters
    Indian pilot Smit Machchhar has been hailed as a hero for saving passengers despite being stabbed. Reuters
  • A second flydubai plane was sent to Saudi Arabia to retrieve the stranded passengers and return them to Israel. Getty Images
    A second flydubai plane was sent to Saudi Arabia to retrieve the stranded passengers and return them to Israel. Getty Images
  • Assaf Regavim, who filmed a video from inside the cabin and helped to overpower the attacker, talks to reporters at Ben Gurion Airport. Getty Images
    Assaf Regavim, who filmed a video from inside the cabin and helped to overpower the attacker, talks to reporters at Ben Gurion Airport. Getty Images
  • A relieved passenger from Flight FZ1073 after landing in Israel. Getty Images
    A relieved passenger from Flight FZ1073 after landing in Israel. Getty Images
  • Ambulances are kept at the ready as passengers arrive in Israel on the second flydubai aircraft. Reuters
    Ambulances are kept at the ready as passengers arrive in Israel on the second flydubai aircraft. Reuters
  • A passenger exits through the domestic arrivals doors with his dog and his luggage at Ben Gurion Airport. Getty Images
    A passenger exits through the domestic arrivals doors with his dog and his luggage at Ben Gurion Airport. Getty Images
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Yaniv Hayun, a passenger on the diverted flydubai plane. Reuters
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Yaniv Hayun, a passenger on the diverted flydubai plane. Reuters

Israeli leaders claim attack was 'terrorism'

Israeli leaders have alleged the attack on the flydubai plane was 'terrorism', just hours after the plane landed.

Defence Minister Israel Katz has called it an "attempted jihadist terror attack".

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 on Thursday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog also used the term, but qualified it by saying Israeli officials are still investigating. He also alleged that the co-pilot suspected of the attack was Omani.

Neither Oman nor UAE authorities, nor flydubai, have confirmed his nationality.

Mr Herzog thanked the people of Saudi Arabia for their help and suggested the drama could improve relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Updated: October 01, 2026, 8:32 AM
UAEIsraelSaudi ArabiaFlydubai