UAE investigation to determine if flydubai incident was linked to 'terrorist activity'

The UAE's attorney general has ordered an investigation into the mid-flight altercation aboard a flydubai aircraft that forced the plane to divert to Saudi Arabia.
Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi directed a specialist team to examine flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai airport to Tel Aviv on Wednesday.
The probe will look at whether the mid-air drama involved "any terrorist activity or purpose or involved prior planning or direction", news agency Wam said.
Details of what happened on the flight on Wednesday morning remain unclear, but the Boeing 737 plunged 14,000ft during a cockpit altercation before it diverted to Saudi Arabia.
The pilot and co-pilot were injured in what the airline said was an altercation on the flight deck. Crew members and passengers intervened to help land the plane safely at Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Airport.
UAE probe
The UAE team has begun work in co-ordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority and other UAE authorities, Wam said.
The attorney general urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified information. Early reports of the mid-air drama, including the nationalities of the pilots and other details, were strewn with inaccuracies.
Under UAE law, crimes committed aboard aircraft registered in the country fall within the jurisdiction of UAE courts, regardless of where the incident occurs.
Hero pilot
Meanwhile, a flydubai pilot has been hailed as a hero for averting a potential disaster on the flight.
Indian aviator Smit Machchhar was publicly named by the Israeli Prime Minister and recognised for his actions. India's embassy in Riyadh said he was in a stable condition.
Speaking on Wednesday night, US President Donald Trump called the captain a hero, while saying he was "pretty banged up" in the cockpit assault.
Disaster averted on Israel flight – in pictures
Israeli leaders claim attack was 'terrorism'
Israeli leaders have alleged the attack on the flydubai plane was 'terrorism', just hours after the plane landed.
Defence Minister Israel Katz has called it an "attempted jihadist terror attack".
Speaking on BBC Radio 4 on Thursday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog also used the term, but qualified it by saying Israeli officials are still investigating. He also alleged that the co-pilot suspected of the attack was Omani.
Neither Oman nor UAE authorities, nor flydubai, have confirmed his nationality.
Mr Herzog thanked the people of Saudi Arabia for their help and suggested the drama could improve relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.