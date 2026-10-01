UAE investigation to determine if flydubai incident was linked to 'terrorist activity'

The UAE's attorney general has ordered an investigation into the mid-flight altercation aboard a flydubai aircraft that forced the plane to divert to Saudi Arabia.

Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi directed a specialist team to examine flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai airport to Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

The probe will look at whether the mid-air drama involved "any terrorist activity or purpose or involved prior planning or direction", news agency Wam said.

Details of what happened on the flight on Wednesday morning remain unclear, but the Boeing 737 plunged 14,000ft during a cockpit altercation before it diverted to Saudi Arabia.

The pilot and co-pilot were injured in what the airline said was an altercation on the flight deck. Crew members and passengers intervened to help land the plane safely at Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Airport.

Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi urged the media and public not to speculate on the cause of the incident. Photo: Wam Show caption: Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi urged the media and public not to sp…

UAE probe

The UAE team has begun work in co-ordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority and other UAE authorities, Wam said.

The attorney general urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified information. Early reports of the mid-air drama, including the nationalities of the pilots and other details, were strewn with inaccuracies.

Under UAE law, crimes committed aboard aircraft registered in the country fall within the jurisdiction of UAE courts, regardless of where the incident occurs.

Hero pilot

Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, who was stabbed on board flight FZ1073 to Tel Aviv. AFP Show caption: Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, who was stabbed on board fl…

Meanwhile, a flydubai pilot has been hailed as a hero for averting a potential disaster on the flight.

Indian aviator Smit Machchhar was publicly named by the Israeli Prime Minister and recognised for his actions. India's embassy in Riyadh said he was in a stable condition.

Speaking on Wednesday night, US President Donald Trump called the captain a hero, while saying he was "pretty banged up" in the cockpit assault.

Disaster averted on Israel flight – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Flydubai flight FZ1073, on its way to Israel from Dubai, was diverted to Saudi Arabia on September 30 after an in-flight security incident that led to the stabbing of its pilot. Photo: Kann Media Show caption: Flydubai flight FZ1073, on its way to Israel from Dubai, was…

Yaniv Hayun, one of the men who helped incapacitate the attacker, at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel. Reuters Show caption: Yaniv Hayun, one of the men who helped incapacitate the atta…

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar has been hailed as a hero for saving passengers despite being stabbed. Reuters Show caption: Indian pilot Smit Machchhar has been hailed as a hero for sa…

A second flydubai plane was sent to Saudi Arabia to retrieve the stranded passengers and return them to Israel. Getty Images Show caption: A second flydubai plane was sent to Saudi Arabia to retrieve…

Assaf Regavim, who filmed a video from inside the cabin and helped to overpower the attacker, talks to reporters at Ben Gurion Airport. Getty Images Show caption: Assaf Regavim, who filmed a video from inside the cabin and …

A relieved passenger from Flight FZ1073 after landing in Israel. Getty Images Show caption: A relieved passenger from Flight FZ1073 after landing in Isr…

Ambulances are kept at the ready as passengers arrive in Israel on the second flydubai aircraft. Reuters Show caption: Ambulances are kept at the ready as passengers arrive in Isr…

A passenger exits through the domestic arrivals doors with his dog and his luggage at Ben Gurion Airport. Getty Images Show caption: A passenger exits through the domestic arrivals doors with h…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Yaniv Hayun, a passenger on the diverted flydubai plane. Reuters Show caption: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Yaniv Hayun,…

















Israeli leaders claim attack was 'terrorism'

Israeli leaders have alleged the attack on the flydubai plane was 'terrorism', just hours after the plane landed.

Defence Minister Israel Katz has called it an "attempted jihadist terror attack".

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 on Thursday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog also used the term, but qualified it by saying Israeli officials are still investigating. He also alleged that the co-pilot suspected of the attack was Omani.

Neither Oman nor UAE authorities, nor flydubai, have confirmed his nationality.

Mr Herzog thanked the people of Saudi Arabia for their help and suggested the drama could improve relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.