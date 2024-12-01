President Sheikh Mohamed receives Saudi Crown Prince on UAE visit

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the UAE as part of a visit on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Prince Mohammed held talks on the solid relations between the two countries during their meeting at Al Rawda Palace in Al Ain, followed by a dinner in the crown prince's honour.

Sheikh Mohamed sent his greetings to Saudi King Salman and his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the country.

Prince Mohammed congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's 53rd National Day, expressing his wishes for more progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The two sides discussed co-operation between their countries and opportunities for developing their strategic partnership, as well as the importance of promoting joint Gulf action that contributes to security and stability in the region.

They also stressed the importance of enhancing joint Arab action in light of the difficult conditions the region is facing.

The leaders reviewed the latest developments in the region and internationally, and stressed the importance of maintaining regional security and stability, and sparing it from any crises that could threaten it. They also called for a comprehensive and lasting peace in Gaza and Israel based on a “two-state solution”.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Prince Mohammed on his arrival at Al Ain airport. Also present were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser of Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif, UAE ambassador to the Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Crown Prince was accompanied on his trip by Prince Khalid bin Salman, Minister of Defence, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki, Minister of Sports.

