UAE schools pay tribute to nation’s pearl-diving history ahead of Eid Al Etihad

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> schools marked <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/19/national-day-2024-when/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad</a>, or <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/11/26/national-day-concerts-shows/" target="_blank">National Day</a>, early this week with song, dance, carnivals, fairs, performances and special assemblies on the history and culture of the Emirates. Many <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/education/" target="_blank">schools</a> in the country marked the 53rd annual celebration, with Raha International School Khalifa City paying tribute to the UAE’s pearl-diving history on Thursday. “We witnessed outstanding performances, including the police band and a police dog show, alongside impressive pupil displays,“ Fatima Miller, head of multiculturalism at the school, told <i>The National</i>. “Traditional workshops, including a pearl-opening demonstration, offered pupils a hands-on connection to the UAE’s rich heritage." The school hosted Saleh Al Hammadi, a skilled pearl-opener, who shared his knowledge and passion for the <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati" target="_blank">Emirati</a> tradition, honouring the resilience of the ancestors who shaped the nation's history. “This experience, alongside weaving and pottery, deepened the pupils' understanding of the UAE’s national identity through language, culture and history," Ms Miller said. Elsewhere, close to 1,500 pupils at Repton Al Barsha assembled to form the number 53 on the school's sports field. Pupils also performed traditional dances and songs, as parents were invited to join in the festivities. Raha International School, Gardens Campus, in Abu Dhabi hosted guest speakers from industries such as sustainable agriculture and engineering to speak to pupils about the nation's future. “We aim to inspire our pupils to consider their roles as future leaders in shaping the UAE’s global impact,” school principal Michael Bloy said. "It is a time for reflection, pride and envisioning a bright future for all." Dubai English Speaking School in Oud Metha had morning assemblies and an immersive Emirati cultural fair on Wednesday. Parents and families were welcomed with traditional Emirati coffee and dates, while a heritage village was set up to give pupils the chance to explore authentic Emirati traditions, with activities provided by the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding and Dubai Cultural Centre. Dubai English Speaking College had an Emirati cultural fair with more than 12 interactive options from Arabic calligraphy and henna to traditional Emirati cuisine. Each year group had an hour to explore the activities. Alan Cocker, principal at British International School Abu Dhabi, said about 2,400 pupils, along with staff members, dressed up in national colours and vibrant outfits on Thursday. "We all dressed up in national dress, or the colours of the UAE, and we used the first part of the day with our lessons to remember the importance of National Day, what it stands for, and reconnect with those key identity marks," said Mr Cocker. "We looked at culture, the Arabic language, the history and the heritage, and then we did some work on citizenship, about our role in the UAE, volunteering and conservation." The national anthem was sung and a military parade organised. The school also organised sessions on clay-making, bracelet-making, henna, face-painting and set up Emirati food and coffee stations.