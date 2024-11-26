Seven National Day concerts and shows, from Amr Diab to Stormzy

Over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/19/national-day-2024-when/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad</a>, the UAE’s 53rd National Day, music fans have plenty of chances to catch a live show. From the latest major musical at Dubai Opera to concerts featuring some of the biggest names in Arabic and Khaleeji pop, here are seven to enjoy over the long weekend. Some of the renowned voices of Khaleeji music will be coming together for a celebration at Coca-Cola Arena. Kuwait’s Nabil Shuail, known for his powerful voice and hits <i>Ana Nater</i>and <i>Ma Arwa'ak</i>, will be joined by Emirati singer and <i>Motasoa</i> hitmaker Eida Al Menhali, who often blends his set with spoken word poetry. Kuwaiti singer Abdelaziz Alduwaihi and Saudi Arabia's Ayed Youssef will round off the bill. <i>Doors open 7.30pm; tickets start at Dh150</i> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/19/amr-diab-concert-review/" target="_blank">Egyptian singer </a>has been the reigning king of Arabic pop since his 1983 debut album <i>Ya Tareea</i>. However, he made a mark beyond the region with his 1996 hit <i>Nour El Ain</i>, which became one of the most popular songs to come out of the Middle East. He returns to Dubai on the back of his new single <i>Tetehabi.</i> <i>Doors open at 6pm; tickets start at Dh195</i> One of the most influential acts in British hip-hop, The Streets are a long-running project led by rapper and producer Mike Skinner. After gaining popularity in the grime and garage underground scene, the act had breakthrough global success with hits <i>Dry Your Eyes</i> and <i>Fit but You Know It </i>in the mid-2000s. <i>Show starts at 8pm; tickets start at Dh250</i> A two-day event featuring DJs specialising in Bollywood hits and techno is coming to Dubai, featuring sets by Ace, Beatz, Gautam, Rahul and Manoj. The second day will focus on the Indo-tech music scene, with DJs such as Buddha, Sartek, 13UXZ and Basspatch set to take the stage. <i>Shows start at 9pm; tickets start at Dhs75</i> Set in a pivotal period of Hollywood history when silent films began making way for talking pictures, the musical – based on the 1952 Oscar-nominated film of the same name – follows the lives of two silent film stars as they navigate their career amid industry changes that could stop their rise. As well as being a potent drama<i>, Singin' the Rain</i> is known for its celebrated score featuring the title track, <i>Good Morning </i>and <i>Make 'em Laugh.</i> <i>Evening and matinee performances; tickets start at Dh450</i> The British girl band will headline the first of two concerts at the Dubai 7s rugby tournament, delivering hits including <i>Push the Button</i>, <i>Round Round</i> and <i>Freak Like Me</i>. <i>Doors open at 7am; tickets start at Dh425</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/09/stormzy-dubai-sevens/" target="_blank">Stormzy </a>will headline the second night of the Dubai 7s. The Mercury Music Prize-winning rapper is one of the UK's most popular hip-hop artists, with his three albums topping the charts in his home country. While it has been a few years since his last performance in the UAE, he has continued to reference the country in his music. In 2022, the song <i>Mel Made Me Do It </i>– named after his stylist and friend Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe – included several references to Dubai. <i>Doors open at 7am; tickets start at Dh425</i>