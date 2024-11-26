Dubai English Speaking School will be opening a new primary school next year. Photo: Dubai English Speaking School
Dubai English Speaking School will be opening a new primary school next year. Photo: Dubai English Speaking School

News

UAE

Long waiting lists at Dubai’s top private schools prompt operators to open new campuses

City's population expected to grow to 5.8 million by 2040, putting extra demand on schools

Anam Rizvi
Anam Rizvi

November 26, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today