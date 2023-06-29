A Closer Look: How will Dubai host a surging population?

In A Closer Look, The National offers an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week.

Dubai's population is rising as every year more people head to the UAE and fewer people leave.

According to the Dubai Statistics Centre, the emirate's population has increased by 86,607 over the past year, hitting 3,597,829 earlier this month.

The growth amplifies a post-Covid surge that resulted in Dubai's population hitting the 3.5 million mark in April 2022.

This increase is expected to place pressure on infrastructure and amenities, as well as drive huge demand for new schools, better public transport and hundreds of thousands of new homes.

Host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's John Dennehy to find out how Dubai is preparing to cater for more people.

Read more

Dubai’s population is surging. How can it prepare?

Waiting lists at Dubai schools grow longer as fewer families leave

How Dubai can prepare for a surging population – in pictures