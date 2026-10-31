Man United ratings v Chelsea: More misery at Stamford Bridge as Lisandro Martinez lets team down

Manchester United ​and embattled manager ​Michael Carrick endured more misery as the Red Devils finished with ⁠10 men in a 2-0 Premier ⁠League defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

United fell to their ninth straight game without a win in ⁠all competitions, pushing manager Carrick closer towards the exit.

The club board had decided to stick with Carrick for the match against Chelsea despite a chastening 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth last ⁠weekend and a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the ​Champions ⁠League.

There was no change in fortunes as Chelsea prevailed at Stamford Bridge though goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer.

United squandered a number of chances, notably from captain Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha, who had a goal ruled offside.

They were also down to 10 men in the 63rd minute when Lisandro ⁠Martinez floored Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana in the area ⁠to give away a penalty. He received a second yellow card for his offence.

The ​result kept United around the relegation zone while Chelsea moved to fourth place on 16 points.

What they said

Man United manager Carrick to TNT Sports: “Half-time we could have and should have been up. Everything was positive as we hoped for.

“We could have made more chances. We looked in a good place and then found a way of unravelling the second half. A bad way to concede, penalty, and then we were right up against it at that moment. There is no hiding from the fact that we haven't won enough games.”

Man United player ratings

Senne Lammens – 6/10: Not a single clean sheet in the league this season. Almost saved a penalty – should have saved it. Became very busy in the second half. Top save from Estevao on 85. He had spilled an earlier effort from him.

Leny Yoro – 5/10: Got forward, read danger well in the middle and used his speed. Up against it with the tricky Rogers and defended aggressively. Faded amid 10 men.

Harry Maguire – 6/10: A battle with Moises Caicedo throughout in his 300th league match. Caught by Pedro Neto just before the break, but unable to stop Rogers for the goal. Booked. Got a touch to stop Palmer scoring at the back post as Chelsea threatened.

Lisandro Martinez – 2/10: Let his side down big time giving away a penalty, then getting sent off. He had done well in the first half, containing the skilful Estevao, less so with Rogers. And he was booked after being beaten by him on 59. That was the first yellow. The second was 90 seconds later. He has become a liability after big mistakes v Ipswich, Everton, Fulham, Spurs and now Chelsea.

Diogo Dalot – 5/10: Lost possession in a move which led to Chelsea putting the ball in the net – though they were offside. Tackled Neto well on 40. Had done well in one-on-ones against Estevao, but then it all went wrong.

Carlos Baleba – 5/10: First player off after a good, open first half when United again didn’t take chances. Jumped into a badly timed tackle before Chelsea’s opening goal. Pulled from a team suffering the worst run of form since 1988.

Andrey Santos – 5/10: Shot just wide on 8 after an impressive early move against his former club. Vital interception three minutes later. Some passes, but struggled in the second half and could have done more for the opening goal.

Matheus Cunha – 5/10: Thought he had scored but it was offside. Unlucky – like he was bumped offside. Before that, he took a poor touch having been played in by Santos in an earlier chance.

Bruno Fernandes – 5/10: He looked on it at the start, but not the end. Blasted a good chance over on 19 after a clever break. Smart pass towards Mbeumo on 25. Tracked back well, found a lot of space. Whipped a top ball in on 53, one of three key passes, but also lost possession. Disconsolate when facing the fans at the end.

Amad Diallo – 6/10: Sharp, right from the start when he contributed to a counter. But wasteful. Shot on target towards the near post on 29. Nicked a ball from Wesley Fofana and shot on 32. And another, having found space on 37. Should have done better after besting Fofana on 42. Told to get higher up the pitch by Carrick at start of second. Has stopped scoring.

Bryan Mbeumo – 6/10: The central forward. Made a super ball towards Fernandes on a 19th minute counter. Saw a Fernandes pass flash across him on 25. Epic late effort saved. Scored at Stamford Bridge three seasons in a row for Brentford. Not today, not for the team who have shots in league but can’t score. Booked.

Substitutes

Kobbie Mainoo (Baleba, 58') – 5/10: Booked. Was playing for a team chasing the game. Good that he is back.

Mason Mount (Cunha, 66') – 5/10: Loads of abuse from home fans who forget how good he was for them.

Ayden Heaven (Santos, 66') – 5/10

Joshua Zirkzee (Amad, 77) – 5/10: Booked.