Bruno Fernandes 'fully committed' and will remain Manchester United captain

Manchester United manager Michael ​Carrick insisted that Bruno Fernandes remains “fully committed” to the club and will continue to captain the team as the embattled Red Devils prepared to take on ⁠Chelsea in the Premier League.

United were at the receiving end of criticism from their own players as first Lisandro Martinez and then Fernandes questioned the team's decision making.

Carrick left the Portugal international out of the ⁠team for Sunday's 3-0 home league loss to ​Bournemouth after the club captain publicly criticised United's tactics following their ⁠4-1 Champions League defeat by Como.

Before that, Martinez had questioned the lack of investment in players, with the Argentina international singling ⁠out director of football Jason Wilcox.

“It was a decision based on what we felt was right for the game. That's it,” Carrick said on Thursday regarding the decision to leave Fernandes ⁠on the bench on Sunday.

“Bruno is fully committed to this football club and ​there ⁠are absolutely no issues. We ‌move forward, make decisions as we go and focus on Saturday's game.

“He's the one ​that's kind of led the team so well for many a game and many a year, and he will continue to do that,” added Carrick.

Carrick remains United manager at least until the match against Chelsea on Saturday. United's winless run has stretched to eight matches in all competitions, leaving them 16th in the Premier League table and one point above the relegation zone.

Senior club officials held talks on Monday amid speculation over Carrick's position, but no announcement followed and the former United midfielder is set to continued in his role for now.

“I totally get the position,” Carrick said. “I understand the job, I understand the responsibilities, I understand what ​comes with that so I really don't need any assurances ‌from anyone in that regard.”

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Carrick is believed to retain the trust of United fans. However, time might be running out.

United face a tough set of games against fifth-placed Chelsea, followed by AS Roma (Champions League), Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Carrick is United's seventh permanent manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann feature prominently in the list of potential replacements.

Carrick revived ​United's fortunes after replacing Ruben Amorim in January and led the club to a third-place finish last season. However, United have yet to win a Premier League match since beating promoted Ipswich Town on August 30.