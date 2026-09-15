Michael Carrick channels derby frustration as Manchester United target League Cup

Manchester United will be looking for an instant reaction to last weekend's derby disaster when they take on Brighton in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Sunday was a bad day at the office for Michael Carrick's side who were unable to take advantage of neighbours City being down to 10 men for the majority of the game at Old Trafford, when Erling Haaland’s winner made it four wins from four for the blues and one from four for United.

The error of judgement admitted by Premier League refereeing body Pro Ref following Haaland’s goal The error of judgement admitted by the referees association following Haaland’s goal only added to the frustration

Unlike last season when United’s lack of cup football meant that bad results festered for at least a week, United are back in action against a Brighton team which eliminated United from the FA Cup at Old Trafford in January.

Brighton have enjoyed plenty of positive results against United in recent years, though they lost both league games last season. Also, they will be returning to Manchester with no Daniel Welbeck, the former United striker who was so effective against the club he supported, or Carlos Baleba, the Cameroonian midfielder who has now moved to Old Trafford.

Baleba is returning from injury and isn’t expected to be in a position to play against Brighton. But while the League Cup is the most minor of the four competitions United will play in this season, it offers a much needed chance for a trophy. Carrick was part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s staff which impressed on many levels and finished as high as second in the league, but their undoing was not winning a trophy.

City defeat United in Manchester derby – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Erling Haaland celebrates scoring Manchester City's goal in the 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 13, 2026. Getty Images Show caption: Erling Haaland celebrates scoring Manchester City's goal in …

Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City in the second half. Getty Images Show caption: Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City in the second half…

City's Phil Foden remonstrates with referee Michael Oliver after being shown a red card. Reuters Show caption: City's Phil Foden remonstrates with referee Michael Oliver a…

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha shoots at goal. Reuters Show caption: Manchester United's Matheus Cunha shoots at goal. Reuters

United goalkeeper Senne Lammens is beaten by Erling Haaland's finish for City. EPA Show caption: United goalkeeper Senne Lammens is beaten by Erling Haaland'…

United defender Harry Maguire and Erling Haaland of Manchester City battle for possession. Getty Images Show caption: United defender Harry Maguire and Erling Haaland of Manchest…

United's Bryan Mbeumo sees a late chance saved by the goalkeeper. Reuters Show caption: United's Bryan Mbeumo sees a late chance saved by the goalke…

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford hits the post from a free-kick. Reuters Show caption: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford hits the post from a fre…

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes on the ground after clashing with Phil Foden of City. Getty Images Show caption: United midfielder Bruno Fernandes on the ground after clashi…

United's Marcus Rashford is challenged by Matheus Nunes of City. Reuters Show caption: United's Marcus Rashford is challenged by Matheus Nunes of C…



















“For me, trophies is the beauty and the feeling of winning, is what we are in football for, what we are in sport for. And certainly what made this club for us to try and win,” said Carrick ahead of the Brighton game at Old Trafford. “So it’s not straightforward in that you decide you want to win, but it's important. I think trophies and achieving things and giving supporters that feeling of the emotion of that is important.”

Carrick played under Sir Alex Ferguson who had built up so much credit and had such a powerful squad that he could rest players for the League Cup and introduce youngsters. Can Carrick do the same?

“Definitely,” he said. “They are decisions that we have to make. We played Champions League and made changes during the week, and we’ve changed a little bit as we've gone on. It’s important for us to win football matches and it’s important that we manage the squad as well and keep everyone up to speed, keep everyone ready, keep everyone part of it. We are going into Wednesday trying to win the game.”

Carrick was seething at what he felt was an injustice against his team on Sunday. Can that be channelled into a more positive way for this game?

“We’ve got to move on, we’ve still got to look at it for ourselves and we’ve got to win games,” said Carrick. “We’ve won a lot of games and we need to continue to do that. I understand it’s a new season, it’s a fresh season and the points tally right now is not what we want it to be. So I’m not hiding from that, but it’s more of winning games, getting that feeling, getting the habit. It’s easier said than done, but we’re capable of it.

“The players have got an edge. I think they have shown that to me since I've been here, and when we have had setbacks and they have bounced back particularly well. So I think they’ve got an edge. It does give you something when something like that [the VAR decision] happens, to use moving forward."

United still have injuries. Amad Diallo is getting close to a return and United will check on him as this week progresses. Mathijs de Ligt is in full training but Carrick doesn’t want to give a time frame on his return. On Luke Shaw, who missed the last two games, Carrick said: “He could possibly be fit for Brighton, but it’s not clear cut. But it’s matter of a few days rather than anything else.”

United tried – and failed – to bring in a left back in the summer transfer window and Patrick Dorgu has played at left back in United’s last two matches.

“Pat played fantastically well the other night [vs Sabah in the Champions League] and I thought he did a lot of good things, to be honest,” Carrick said after the Manchester derby. “That’s why we’ve got the squad to fill in different things. The injuries aren’t ideal, but we’ve got to deal with them”.

Much will be expected from Baleba at Old Trafford. “He will be back in and around the group at some point over the next week or so, so that means after the international match, he should be in good shape.

"He’s desperate to get out there and be part of the group and training fully with the boys. He’s a quality player, that’s why we brought him here, and it balances off the dynamics of the midfield in particular well.”