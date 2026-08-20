Carlos Baleba, Carrick's new midfield and a fresh mindset: Why the optimism is back at Man United

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick, once a top midfielder himself, wanted to strengthen his midfield this summer ahead of a return to Uefa Champions League football, and he feels he’s done just that.

United have signed Belgium captain Youri Tielemens, Brazilian defensive midfielder Andrey Santos, and are on the cusp of agreeing a deal for Brighton’s Cameroonian international Carlos Baleba.

Three new additions, each with Premier League experience, should strengthen all areas of the midfield following the departure of Casemiro and the injury to Manuel Ugarte, whom United had hoped to sell.

A backup goalkeeper with Premier League experience, Karl Darlow, has signed from Leeds United and a left-back has been a priority for United too, with Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall a target, and the club believes he wants to move to Old Trafford, although Newcastle do not want to sell.

Though they received mixed signals, United also made several enquiries about trying to sign the versatile Myles Lewis-Skelly, 19, from Arsenal. If the Baleba transfer goes through as expected, it’s hard to see United spending big on another player unless sales change the picture. The transfer window is open until September 1.

Marcus Rashford returned to action for Manchester United in preseason against AC Milan. Reuters Show caption: Marcus Rashford returned to action for Manchester United in …

This summer's plans were further complicated by Barcelona not taking up the option to sign Marcus Rashford. The Mancunian has returned to his parent club as a top earner. He’s trained well after a successful season-long loan at Barcelona, and Carrick is amenable to working with someone he once played alongside.

There is interest from Italy in forward Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch forward has long impressed in training, less so in games, but forwards represent the strongest part of Carrick's squad, with goals spread among Benjamin Sesko, Mattheus Cunha, Bryan Mbuemo and Bruno Fernandes.

Complete midfield rebuild

United missed out on midfield targets Elliot Anderson, who joined Manchester City, and Matheus Fernandes, who made the move from West Ham to Tottenham. United were unwilling to pay what they considered to be inflated prices. That was the case with Baleba a year ago when Brighton indicated they wanted a higher fee than the reported £100 million Brighton received for Moises Caicedo in 2023.

Though Baleba has long wanted to join United, even at the start of this transfer window, it was understood that Brighton wanted £80 million for the Cameroonian, who ticks all the boxes required in midfield and is a tough box-to-box runner and ball carrier to complement the passers.

Carlos Baleba, left, is a long-term target of Manchester United. MI News Show caption: Carlos Baleba, left, is a long-term target of Manchester Uni…

A fee of around £60 million represents better value, and United, who are over £1 billion in debt with estimated annual interest payments of £50 million, are conscious of the need to work within a budget after years of profligacy that turned the richest club in football into a loss-making one. United thought they had done well to sign Atalanta’s Brazilian Ederson with a year of his contract remaining, only for the deal to fall through after the player failed a medical.

With Baleba, United's midfield rebuild has come at a cost of around £150 million. Kobbie Mainoo also plays there and is firmly in his manager’s plans. That was not the case under Ruben Amorim. Mason Mount was showing good form in pre-season before being withdrawn in a game against Paris Saint-Germain as a precaution. He hasn't featured in the two games since, though Carrick rates the injury-prone former Chelsea man. In that position, Carrick also likes Tyler Fletcher, 19.

The feel-good factor

Carrick has excelled so far, losing only two of his 17 games and taking the team from seventh to third. His points-per-game rate was higher than champions Arsenal's, but he benefitted from his team having fewer fixtures than their rivals. That will change this season when United are likely to play closer to 60 games, compared with 40 last term.

The mood in United’s dressing room is far better than at any time in recent seasons. There’s more positivity, plenty of young players, topped by experience from the likes of Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw. Martinez, Maguire and Shaw are all out of contract at the end of the season.

It’s still a squad under construction, and that will take more time, but the five signings made before this summer’s window are promising.

Of the younger fringe players, Liverpudlian attacker Shea Lacey, having impressed in pre-season, is likely to feature more with the first team. United have been active in strengthening the youth system this summer and see that as crucial to future success.

Shea Lacey has impressed Michael Carrick in preseason. Getty Images Show caption: Shea Lacey has impressed Michael Carrick in preseason. Getty…

At least two young players will leave for fees in the millions. Goalkeeper Radek Vitek has joined Championship side Middlesbrough, while Toby Collyer, the tidy midfielder who was injured too often last season while on loan at Championship sides West Bromwich Albion and Hull City, is set to sign a permanent deal with West Brom.

Hull are United’s opponents in Saturday’s Premier League opener. The Tigers, who surprised their own fans by finishing sixth before being promoted via the play-offs, have been outside the top-flight for nine years. Fellow promoted side Ipswich Town are United’s second opponents before sterner-looking challenges against Everton, Manchester City and Fulham.

United couldn’t have wished for a better start, and they will again be England’s best-supported team with every match at the 74,000-capacity Old Trafford a sell-out, though the online noise from fans remains far too emotional.

Every dropped point sparks a mountain of negativity, while players are never signed soon enough in any transfer window. How would the reaction have been to the 1999 treble winners, who failed to win 27 of their games that term?

Champions League football is vital

Still, next Thursday’s Champions League draw will bring excitement after three years out of the competition. England’s biggest club must be in it to gain financial stability. That’s the aim for this season: a finish sufficient to qualify for Europe’s top competition next term.

But with rivals bringing in new managers, a remarkably stable-looking United could benefit. United’s squad is not yet a great one, but it’s an improving collection of players shepherded by the calm Carrick and an experienced lead coach in Steve Holland. They’re assisted by former top-level defenders Jonny Evans and Jonathan Woodgate, along with Travis Binnion and goalkeeping coach Craig Mawson.

Optimism is high, and the pre-season, where football was prioritised over more lucrative long-distance tours, was productive. Now it’s time for the real thing, starting in Kingston upon Hull on Saturday.