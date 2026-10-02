Dubai Police seize 2.3 tonnes of drugs worth Dh115m and arrest 14 suspects

Police have arrested 14 people and seized more than two tonnes of narcotics with a street value of more than Dh115 million ($31.3 million).

The operation led to the seizure of substances such as crystal methamphetamine, Xanax, tramadol and Lyrica tablets, marijuana and papers laced with illegal substances.

Police seized a total of 2.3 tonnes of “pills and psychotropic substances” and said the scale of the drugs haul indicated the group's broad distribution plans across the UAE.

Organised criminal network

The case was launched after the General Department of Anti-Narcotics received intelligence about an organised criminal network preparing to distribute large quantities of drugs. Specialist teams conducted field surveillance to identify those involved and determine the scope of the operation.

Police arrested the 14, all of Asian ethnicity, and impounded the drugs.

Investigations revealed the suspects' connection to an organised crime ring abroad, police said. The force also reaffirmed its commitment to combating drug trafficking and dismantling criminal networks that pose a threat to public safety.