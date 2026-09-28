Dubai Police arrest 22 members of begging gang that targeted drivers

Dubai Police on Monday announced the arrests of 22 members of an alleged organised begging gang targeting drivers on major roads in the emirate.

The arrests followed a tip-off via the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app that reported people approaching drivers and gaining sympathy by claiming they were stranded and needed money to pay for travel.

Police teams launched investigations which identified one suspect. Officers then tracked his movements to uncover a wider operation across the city involving multiple people.

Surveillance revealed a co-ordinated begging operation at key locations including Al Khor Street, Ras Al Khor, the Bu Kadra Bridge area and the Dubai-Al Ain Road bridge.

After monitoring their activities, authorities developed a plan that led to the arrest of 22 members.

Dubai Police stressed the role of community members in helping to identify and address illegal activities.

Police also warned that begging on major roads unsafe. Approaching vehicles or stopping in dangerous spots can endanger beggars, drivers and other road users, especially on busy roads and bridges.

Begging is illegal in UAE

Authorities urged the public not to give money to people using such tactics and to avoid stopping in places where doing so could endanger road users.

Begging is illegal in the UAE and punishable by a fine of at least Dh5,000 and up to three months in prison. Running a professional gang of beggars or bringing people into the UAE to beg carries a minimum six-month jail term and a fine of at least Dh100,000.

Using digital platforms, social media, or electronic messages to solicit funds or spread false appeals is a cybercrime under Federal Decree Law No 34 of 2021, with penalties of up to three months' imprisonment and fines of at least Dh10,000. Donations must be made through official, state-authorised charities.

Dubai's Police Eye service

Dubai Police called on residents to report suspected cases of begging or other illegal activities through the Police Eye service. The force said it handles reports confidentially, and timely information helps teams to monitor suspected illegal activity and take appropriate action, contributing to public safety and community security.