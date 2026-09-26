Body of Indian man killed in Sharjah repatriated, consulate says

The body of an Indian man killed in Sharjah last month has been repatriated to his home country, as police said their investigation had uncovered the circumstances surrounding his death.

India's consulate told The National that the body was returned to the country on Thursday, after the death was registered with the Indian mission. The consulate said it had been in contact with the victim’s family and employer to provide any assistance needed in the UAE.

In a statement issued late on Friday, Sharjah Police said they received a report about a death believed to have resulted from a criminal act and sent specialist teams to the scene. The victim’s body was then referred to the forensic laboratory, as ordered by the Public Prosecution.

The inquiry by the Criminal Investigations Department then led to the police taking legal action against the suspects and the case was referred to prosecutors to complete the legal procedures.

In the statement, Sharjah Police also denied Indian media reports claiming the victim’s wife and son went missing after the killing. The investigation confirmed they left the UAE for their home country and no missing-person reports have been filed for either of them.

The General Directorate of Sharjah Police emphasised the importance of getting information from official sources, verifying accuracy before sharing news and refraining from publishing unverified information, as it could lead to misinformation and affect legal proceedings. Police urged the public and media to refer only to official channels for accurate information.