E-scooter police patrols in Dubai recover stolen Dh190,000 in minutes

Dubai Police have arrested three people suspected of stealing Dh190,000 ($51,735) – with e-scooter patrols recovering the money within minutes.

The command-and-control centre at the General Department of Operations were informed of the theft in the Naif area of the city and sent descriptions of the suspects to patrols in the area.

The force said e-scooter officers from the Naif Police Station reached the scene within two minutes and recovered the full amount only two minutes later.

Brig Omar Mousa Ashour, director of Naif Police Station, said the swift arrests and recovery of the money showed how effective patrols were in the city.

His station monitors patrols and manages how they are used in the area to ensure reports are handled quickly and police maintain a strong presence in busy areas.

Riding to the rescue

Brig Ashour said officers used e-scooters to move quickly through areas with a lot of pedestrians, and to avoid heavy traffic. The scooters also help police to move in places, like narrow alleyways, where conventional vehicles may be unable to go.

He added that Naif Police Station would continue to develop its field operations to further improve response times and enhance security efficiency.

In May, Dubai authorities launched a new patrol division called the Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit. The unit was to ensure bicycle and e-scooter users follow traffic rules in the emirate.

The patrol was to "monitor unsafe behaviour and enforce violations related to the individual use of bicycles and e-scooters" and is a joint initiative between Dubai Police and the city's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Members of the unit will monitor cyclists and e-scooter riders to ensure they wear helmets and protective gear and follow specified speed limits. The unit will crack down on reckless riding and also prohibit tandem riding on e-scooters.

The force has since expanded its use of e-scooters as part of its approach to policing busy areas.