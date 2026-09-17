Sheikh Khaled extends condolences to family of martyred UAE serviceman

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has extended his condolences to family members of one of two UAE servicemen martyred while carrying out a training mission on Monday.

Sheikh Khaled delivered his support in a meeting with relatives of Warrant Officer Saeed Al Shamsi at Majlis Zakhir in Al Ain on Thursday.

A military funeral was held for WO Al Shamsi and Maj Abdullah Al Menhaly, which was attended by senior leaders and officers from the Ministry of Defence, alongside members of their families.

Sheikh Khaled expressed his "heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of the martyr", Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

The training mission was in the UAE. No further details were provided about the mission or the circumstances surrounding the two servicemen's deaths.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the two servicemen and prayed for God to grant them mercy.