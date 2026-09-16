Dubai approves new 12-lane, 80km motorway project linking Sharjah and Abu Dhabi

Dubai has approved a new 80km motorway connecting the emirate to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in a major drive to tackle congestion.

The first phase, which will cost Dh3.5 billion, is expected to cut travel times by up to 60 per cent and strengthen connectivity between emirates. This stretch will run from Al Shanouf Road to Dubai-Al Ain Road.

Announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Wednesday, the major scheme will serve as an alternative route to the heavily congested E11, E311, and E611 highways.

The 12-lane corridor will accommodate up to 24,000 vehicles per hour in each direction and is expected to serve more than 3.1 million people.

The motorway will include 72 bridges, 17 tunnels and 45 stormwater drainage culverts, forming a major new transport link across the UAE. Phase two will extend from Dubai-Al Ain Road to Al Faya Road in Abu Dhabi.

"This project reflects our continued commitment to investing in infrastructure as a driver of economic growth, a foundation for enhancing quality of life, and a key pillar of Dubai’s readiness for the future," said Sheikh Hamdan.

The 12-lane corridor will accommodate up to 24,000 vehicles per hour. Photo: DMO Show caption: The 12-lane corridor will accommodate up to 24,000 vehicles …

The new road network will connect with Al Maktoum International Airport and Etihad Rail, linking road, air, and rail journeys.