Dubai launches Dh1.1bn plan to slash Meydan travel time by 66 per cent

Dubai has awarded contracts worth Dh1.1 billion ($300.5 million) for a major transport scheme aimed at boosting vehicle capacity on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road by 18 per cent.

The Al Meydan Street Development Project is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and will serve more than 500,000 people living and working in residential and development areas.

The development also aims to cut travel time from Al Manama Street and Dubai–Al Ain Road to Umm Suqeim Street by 66 per cent, from 30 minutes to only 10.

The plan features 3,700 metres of bridges and 17 kilometres of roads, and would also provide cycling tracks to strengthen connectivity with the existing network.

The road network project will serve more than 500,000 people living and working in residential and developing areas. Photo: RTA Show caption: The road network project will serve more than 500,000 people…

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the board of executive directors at the Roads and Transport Authority, said the project was expected to be completed by 2028.

“The RTA follows a proactive approach to planning and delivery, focused on developing an integrated and highly efficient road network that keeps pace with urban population and economic growth, delivering high levels of traffic flow and mobility flexibility,” he said.

“Al Meydan Street is one of Dubai’s key strategic corridors, running parallel to and supporting Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

“The project will strengthen connectivity across the main road network, provide alternative routes that improve traffic distribution, enhance traffic flow, and increase mobility efficiency between key areas.”

The project will strengthen connectivity between the main road corridors, improve traffic distribution across the network. Photo: RTA Show caption: The project will strengthen connectivity between the main ro…

The planned works have been divided into two contracts to accelerate implementation and delivery while preserving the project’s overall integration.

The approach will help maximise the traffic and development benefits of Al Meydan Street, which is of particular strategic importance as a parallel and supporting corridor to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, while also linking several key areas.

The project will strengthen connectivity between the main road corridors, improve traffic distribution across the network, and enhance mobility between the north and south of the emirate.