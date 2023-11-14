Dubai's Dh374 million road project is 50 per cent complete

A new road and bridge project to connect two of Dubai's main motorways is now 50 per cent complete.

The Dh374 million route will link Sheikh Zayed Road, which runs the length of the city, with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, which serves the southern suburbs.

The Garn Al Sabkha Street-Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project involves the construction of four bridges spanning more than 2,800 metres, designed to handle 17,600 vehicles per hour.

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) said the move was part of a broader drive to help the city cope with a fast-growing population.

“It will slash the peak-hour journey times from 20 minutes to just 12,” said Mattar Al Tayer, RTA's director general.

Dubai transport chiefs said construction of the foundations and columns of the bridges is complete. Photo: RTA

“It will also diminish the journey time from 21 minutes to 7 minutes for traffic going from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road right to Al Yalayis Road towards Jebel Ali Port.”

The project includes 7km of road work, along with street lighting, traffic signals and systems, rainwater drainage and irrigation networks.

A completion date for the project was not announced.

READ MORE Dubai Police giving free car seats to parents to promote child safety

Last month, the RTA awarded the contract to oversee the Dh689 million revamp of Hessa Street, which connects Dubai Marina to districts such as Jumeirah Village Circle and Town Square.

The road has become one of the most congested in the city due to a boom in population. At least 640,000 people live in housing developments lining the route, the RTA said.

The scheme will expand Hessa Street to four lanes in each direction, adding 4.5km of road, and involve the development of four junctions.

A 13.5km cycle path is also planned, along with two bridges for cyclists and pedestrians crossing Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Street.