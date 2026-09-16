Etihad Rail station in Abu Dhabi to connect directly to airport

Plans are under way to provide a direct connection between Mohamed bin Zayed City train station in Abu Dhabi with the emirate's Zayed International Airport.

Etihad Airways and Etihad Rail announced an agreement to "study opportunities to improve connectivity" between the airport and the station on Tuesday during the Arabian Travel Market conference in Dubai, state news agency Wam reported.

Shuttle services will enable smoother transfers between "the airport and the national railway network to enhance travel integration", Wam said.

Etihad Rail and Etihad Airways will discuss initiatives to simplify travel and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a gateway to exploring the wider UAE, as part of the agreement.

"Through this partnership with Etihad Rail, we will explore new opportunities to link air travel with destinations across the UAE, supporting tourism growth, creating greater convenience for travellers and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic development," said Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer Etihad Airways.

The agreement will also include the exploration of "integrated air and rail booking experiences, station-based passenger services, creating a more seamless end-to-end travel experience from the point of departure to the final destination".

“The country continues to develop an integrated national transport system that keeps pace with its comprehensive development journey and supports its future ambitions, recognising that the future of transport lies in the integration of different modes of mobility," said Azza AlSuwaidi, chief operating officer with Etihad Rail.

"Since the launch of passenger rail services earlier this year, Etihad Rail has continued to strengthen the role of the national railway network in connecting cities and regions across the UAE, while providing a smoother mobility experience for residents and visitors. Our partnership with Etihad Airways represents a further step towards strengthening integration between rail and aviation, supporting the growth of the tourism sector, economic diversification and sustainable development across the UAE.”