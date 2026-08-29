Dubai to open two new lanes on Emirates Road to cut Sharjah travel times

Dubai will open two new lanes on one of the country's main transport links on Sunday under a major drive to cut congestion between the emirate and Sharjah.

The project will expand a stretch of Emirates Road – between Sharjah and Wadi Al Amardi in the outskirts of Dubai – by 5km and increase its capacity from 12,000 to 16,000 vehicles an hour.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said the scheme, which increases the number of lanes from six to eight, is aimed at reducing travel times on the route by up to 25 per cent.

The RTA said the plan was in support of wider efforts to invest in road infrastructure to keep pace with rising traffic levels on the key commuter corridor between Dubai and Sharjah.

Emirates Road action plan

The latest expansion comes as transport authorities across the UAE push ahead with efforts to upgrade Emirates Road.

Emirates Road, known as the E611, spans 110km and is a vital alternative route to Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road for drivers in Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Sharjah. It allows motorists to travel to Abu Dhabi without having to go through central Dubai.

In July last year, the UAE government launched the Dh750 million ($204.1 million) Emirates Road development project, which will increase the number of lanes from three to five on a 25km stretch linking Al Badee Interchange in Sharjah to Umm Al Quwain.

The strategy – being led by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure – will increase the capacity of the route to 9,000 vehicles an hour, a rise of 65 per cent.

The scheme will also include an upgrade of Interchange No 7 on Emirates Road, through the construction of six bridges to serve a combined 13,200 vehicles an hour.

The ministry said the road revamp is intended to reduce travel time by up to 45 per cent for commuters travelling between Ras Al Khaimah through Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah to Dubai.