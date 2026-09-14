Two UAE servicemen killed during training mission

Two UAE servicemen were killed while carrying out a training mission in the country on Monday, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

In a statement, the ministry identified the two as Maj Abdalla Shamis Almenhali and candidate Saeed Abdalla Alshamsi, and mourned the martyrs. The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the two servicemen and prayed for God to grant them mercy.

No further details were provided about the training mission or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

In June, the Ministry of Defence announced another such incident during a training mission in the country, causing the death of soldier Issa Ghuloom Al Baloushi. The authority extended its deepest condolences to the soldier's family at the time.