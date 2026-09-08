  • At least 73 people wounded in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
  • Gulf Co-operation Council chief strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi
  • Houthis to issue a statement on 'large-scale military operation' against Saudi Arabia
  • Egypt says Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia ‘a dangerous escalation’
  • Hormuz shipping traffic slows, data shows after Iran warns of retaliation
  • UAE's Gargash says rebuilding trust with Iran will be ‘mountain to climb'
Updated: September 08, 2026, 7:25 AM