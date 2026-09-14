Dubai's Global Village announces opening date for season 31

Global Village is returning for its 31st season.

The open-air park in Dubai is set to open on October 14 before closing for the summer in May.

Last season, Global Village celebrated its 30th season with 30 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, alongside more than 3,500 shopping outlets and up to 200 rides and games.

Season 30 featured three key additions that are expected to make a return this year. These include: Gardens of the World, a landscaped zone running from the Egypt pavilion towards the China pavilion; Dragon Kingdom, an interactive walk-through attraction with 11 themed rooms; and The Little Wonderers at Carnaval, an indoor adventure park for children. The Main Stage was also expanded, Fiesta Street extended, and the former Railway Market reworked as Dessert District.

The latest iteration is set to “welcome guests with a number of thrilling additions and ways to experience Global Village in unique ways”, a statement released by organisers said.

Since launching in 1997, the family-friendly park has become one of the most popular attractions in the country.

When it first opened, however, things looked a bit different. It was a modest collection of kiosks along Dubai Creek, built around a simple idea: to give people a taste of different cultures through food, handicrafts and mini performances.

Over time, the concept grew into something much bigger. It shifted from its temporary spot on the Creek to larger venues, eventually finding a permanent home near Exit 37 on Sheikh Zayed Road.

How much do Global Village tickets cost?

Tickets typically cost Dh25 from Sunday to Thursday, and Dh30 on Friday and Saturday. Entry is free for under-threes and ages 65 and above, as well as people of determination. Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families, except for public holidays.