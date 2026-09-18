UAE and Sweden arrest suspected leader of international money laundering gang in joint operation

The UAE has arrested a Swedish fugitive wanted by Interpol on suspicion of leading an international money laundering network, in a joint operation with authorities in Sweden.

The suspect had fled Sweden and was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice when UAE security forces tracked him down and detained him, state news agency Wam reported. The arrest was carried out as six other suspected gang members in Sweden were detained, with legal proceedings initiated against all parties.

Investigations revealed the network had handled about 70 million Swedish krona ($7.1 million) over a 10-month period, processing cash proceeds from criminal activities and redirecting funds to other criminal entities. Authorities also found the gang used cryptocurrencies to transfer and conceal the value of those funds.

The tracing of cryptocurrency transactions and analysis of digital evidence helped uncover financial links to broader criminal activities, including organised crime and contract killings.

The operation was the result of direct security co-ordination between the UAE Ministry of Interior and Swedish police, with the countries also sharing evidence.

Brig Abdulaziz Al Ahmad, director general of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior, said the operation demonstrated the effectiveness of bilateral security co-operation.

"The UAE reaffirms its firm commitment to pursuing individuals wanted by justice and combating transnational organised crime," he said. "We will continue to track criminal networks, disrupt their sources of financing, and take legal action against anyone seeking to exploit the country's territory for criminal activities."

Anders Wiberg, police commissioner and head of the international division of the Swedish Police Authority, praised the partnership, saying co-operation with the UAE was "a key factor in achieving the successful outcome of this case". He expressed gratitude to UAE authorities for their "valuable co-operation and support" in bringing the investigation to a conclusion.