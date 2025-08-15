UAE extradites one of China's most wanted over multi-million dollar gambling network

The UAE's Ministry of Interior has extradited to China an alleged crime boss suspected of running an illegal gambling network worth millions of dollars.
The man – who was not named by the UAE – was arrested by Dubai Police after a red notice was issued by global police agency Interpol.
He is considered to be one of the China's most wanted, state news agency Wam said.
“The Chinese authorities expressed their appreciation for the UAE's co-operation and their keenness to enhance co-operation and joint action to ensure the security of societies and the international community,” Wam stated.
It is the latest high-profile intervention by the UAE as part of efforts to close the net on criminal activities around the world.
In July, Dubai Police arrested and extradited three alleged Belgian crime gang leaders facing human and drug trafficking charges in their home country.
The three suspects – Mathias Akyazili, Giorgi Faes and Othman El Ballouti – were listed in the most-wanted category by Interpol and the EU's Europol.
In Belgium, they are accused of serious cross-border crimes, including operating a gang, trafficking drugs and psychotropic substances, committing robbery and human trafficking.
