Dubai Police impound sports cars after ‘reckless’ social media stunt

Dubai Police have condemned the actions of two men seen dancing on the bonnets on high-end sports cars in reckless stunts aimed at winning social media followers.

The force said it has seized the two vehicles, with the men each facing a Dh50,000 ($13,610) fee for heir return.

Footage of the incidents, which was widely shared online, show one man stepping out of a slowly moving black car before leaping on to the bonnet and dancing, while another video captures a similar act on a purple sports car.

Brig Juma bin Suwaidan, acting director of the traffic department at Dubai Police, said the pair had put their own lives and those of other drivers in danger.

“Both vehicles were seized and the pair should pay Dh50,000 each to recover them from detention,” he added.

He said the two drivers had been trying to attract more followers on their social media accounts.

“Dubai Police won’t stand still against such reckless behaviour on roads,” the official said. "Posting the clips online will not justify committing traffic offences that endanger the lives of others. Public roads are not for stunt performances.”

The force urged the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious behaviour through the Police Eye service on mobile phones or by calling 901.

