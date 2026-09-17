Abu Dhabi opens holiday home market to tenants under new rules

More people in Abu Dhabi can now list their properties as holiday homes after authorities updated rules, expanding the categories of eligible operators.

The rule allows individual owners, joint owners, legal entities, tenants and people authorised by property owners to operate holiday homes in accordance with conditions set by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.

DCT has revised the rule, introducing updated holiday home regulations that clarify regulatory requirements, including eligibility, licensing, operational obligations, inspections and compliance.

The updated listing regulations state that holiday homes cannot be listed on any website or digital platform without a valid DCT Abu Dhabi licence. The licence number must also be displayed on the property's listing page to increase transparency in digital listings.

The amendments were announced at Arabian Travel Market 2026, held in Dubai. The changes aim to raise high standards of safety, quality, and guest experience across all holiday homes in Abu Dhabi. They also support progress towards the objectives of Tourism Strategy 2030 by further enabling diversification of accommodation offerings beyond traditional hotels.

“The holiday home sector is an increasingly important part of Abu Dhabi's evolving tourism landscape, responding to changing traveller preferences while broadening the emirate’s accommodation offering,” said Hamad Mohammed Sudain, executive director of support services at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“By providing greater clarity for operators and confidence for visitors and investors, we are creating the conditions for sustainable growth, continued investment and innovation across the emirate’s tourism sector,” Mr Sudain added.

The new regulations came into effect this year. In 2025, Abu Dhabi's supply of holiday homes grew 77 per cent from the previous year, adding over 2,000 eligible units and ending the year with 4,771 eligible units.

Guest volumes increased 77 per cent to slightly over 335,000, driven by 114 per cent growth in domestic guests to 82,900 and 68 per cent growth in international visitors to 252,500. Holiday homes are becoming a larger part of the emirate's tourism sector.

How to list properties

DCT's current holiday homepage provides owner and operator guides and holiday home permit services. People can create an online account and register by submitting an application.

During registration, several documents are required, including personal details, the property deed, valid insurance certificate covering the specific holiday home unit, a lease contract and a passport or Emirates ID.

Operators may need to provide additional documents, such as a company licence and owners' identification documents. When registering a property, owners must rent out the entire unit – villas, apartments or townhouses. Partial room rentals are not permitted.

On the digital platform, users must also specify their account type, whether it is a homeowner or operator. They should also provide a Department of Economic Development license – an economic license required to legally operate a business in the emirate.

DCT Abu Dhabi charges a registration fee and an annual licensing charge. Fees vary based on the number of units, property type and whether the operator is an individual or a company. After payment, the application moves to the inspection phase.

If in the Abu Dhabi Free Zone, they must provide a valid ADGM Licence. The regulations require holiday homes to be located within approved development projects, commercial hubs, agricultural land or licensed residential or investment plots.

Occupancy is capped at three people per room, and living rooms, lounges and hallways cannot be converted into bedrooms. Units cannot be subdivided for rental purposes, and only properties legally eligible for leasing may operate as holiday homes, although farms may be exempt where specifically permitted. The DCT reviews and approves applications before owners or operators can begin holiday home activity.