Unit set up in Dubai to crack down on unsafe use of bicycles and e-scooters

Authorities in Dubai are launching a unit to make sure that bicycle and e-scooter users adhere to traffic rules in the emirate.

The unit, which will "monitor unsafe behaviour and enforce violations related to the individual use of bicycles and e-scooters", is a joint initiative between Dubai Police and the city's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Cyclists and e-scooter riders will be watched by members of the unit to ensure they are wearing helmets and protective gear and adhere to specified speed limits. The unit will crack down on reckless riding and also prohibit tandem riding on e-scooters.

"The unit will support efforts to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety by helping curb unsafe behaviours, strengthen traffic discipline and reinforce the responsibility of personal mobility users to comply with traffic laws and regulations," said Maj Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police.

This month, Dubai Police and the RTA introduced tough legislation holding parents to account for the reckless use of e-scooters by their children.

E-scooter riders must be at least 16, wear a helmet and reflective jacket, must never carry passengers, must have lights fitted to the front and rear of the scooter and must not exceed the 20kph speed limit.

Safety drive

Dubai Police took action against 1,750 scooter riders during a campaign aimed at curbing irresponsible e-scooter use, The National reported earlier this month.

Officers issued about 14,000 fines to e-scooter and bicycle riders for different breaches during the campaign.

Under a Dubai government resolution, monitoring and penalising non-compliant users falls under the mandate of Dubai Police to ensure public safety and compliance.

Fines across the Emirates vary, with police in Dubai imposing a Dh300 penalty for e-scooters on roads with speed limits exceeding 60kph. Nshama, the management company in charge of the Town Square community in Dubai, warns that Dh1,050 fines can be imposed on e-scooter riders who break the rules.

Though rules stipulate that no one under the age of 16 can ride an e-scooter, it is not uncommon for young children to be involved in e-scooter accidents, doctors previously told The National.