How UAE's Dh170bn transport plan can 'future-proof' infrastructure amid population surge

The UAE’s Dh170 billion ($46.2 billion) plan to upgrade the country’s roads and transport sector is being viewed as a move to “future-proof” the country's infrastructure amid surging economic growth and a booming population.

Experts told The National that adding lanes to motorways would help in the short-term with the development of major transport networks such as Etihad Rail, which are critical for the long-term.

“This federal transport investment highlights the UAE’s commitment to future-proofing its infrastructure amid rapid population growth and economic expansion,” said Pierre Santoni, president for infrastructure in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Parsons Corporation, The company has been involved in some of Dubai’s most high-profile projects. including the Dubai Metro Blue Line and the Infinity Bridge that spans Dubai Creek.

“Federal highway expansions will enhance long-distance connectivity, while high-speed rail and metro developments within each emirate will improve urban mobility," he added. "Together, these projects form a holistic, future-ready strategy that reflects the UAE’s vision of becoming one of the world’s most connected, sustainable and liveable nations."

UAE authorities introducing projects to help ease congestion on the roads. Chris Whiteoak / The National

What are the plans?

The announcement on Wednesday seeks to directly tackle congestion on the roads and boost public transport. Under the plans, major upgrades will made be made to the three main inter-emirate motorways – the E11, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611) – while a fourth route is set to be built.

The three current motorways are key arteries passing through the heart of the UAE’s cities, connecting business districts, allowing access to major residential neighbourhoods and boosting tourism. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, for example, is a crucial route stretching from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah, connecting key areas along the way such as Expo City Dubai and Al Maktoum International Airport, as well as the Northern Emirates.

Emirates Road allows motorists to travel between the Northern Emirates and Abu Dhabi without going through central Dubai, but that has become far more congested at peak times that it was a decade ago.

The upgrades are "extremely significant, both strategically and economically," Ahmed Al Suwaidi, chairman of Dubai-based real estate developer and design consultancy Asico, said.

"This is not just a maintenance programme: it is transformative infrastructure intended to support continued population and economic growth while improving freight and commuter flows."

“The E311 and E611 roads are the backbone of the UAE’s national road network, connecting industry, logistics and people,” said Martin Tillman, a transport expert in Dubai and founder of TMP Consult. “Improving capacity on these routes will further improve inter-emirate connectivity and help enable future growth. The key is to align these improvements with existing and emerging public transport systems to keep the UAE connected and moving efficiently.”

On Wednesday, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said addressing traffic congestion was a national priority.

Population surge has impact

The announcement comes as the population of the UAE swells, with both Abu Dhabi and Dubai passing the four million mark this year. This has a knock-on effect on the roads. Dubai’s toll operator, Salik, said in May that the number of registered active vehicles, including motorcycles, increased 9.3 per cent year-on-year to 4.47 million.

A study commissioned this year by Road Safety UAE and Al Wathba Insurance found that 91 per cent of Dubai residents experience traffic congestion daily. Almost half of the respondents (49 per cent) said they feel frustrated, annoyed, very stressed or anxious as a result.

Mr Al Mazrouei said federal road efficiency would be boosted by 73 per cent over the next five years as the population increases. Further details about when the works would start were not revealed, but the projects are scheduled to be completed by 2030.

Etihad Rail's passenger service is to launch in 2026. Photo: Wam

The plans also include moves to bolster public transport, with the launch of Etihad Rail’s passenger service next year eagerly anticipated by commuters.

The first route has not yet been announced, but four passenger stations have been confirmed and more are expected.

Mr Tillman said the rapid population increase and economic growth in the UAE justifies major investment in transport infrastructure, with a clear focus on enabling people to move around efficiently. The UAE was doing so with mega-projects such as Etihad Rail and the Dubai Metro Blue Line extension.

“While highway widening will provide short-term congestion relief, sustainable results depend on behavioural change and providing strong alternatives to private car use,” he said.

“The next phase of the UAE’s mobility strategy should prioritise mode shift through higher quality, more frequent and faster public transport, investment in active travel such as walking and cycling and deeper integration across all modes to deliver seamless end to end journeys.”

Challenges ahead

Mr Al Suwaidi said challenges of the project include right of way and relocation of utilities, traffic management and diversions while works progress; building complex interchanges; co-ordination across agencies and Emirates; and cost pressures given global construction markets are volatile.

“All this can be mitigated by strong programme governance, modular delivery packages to attract multiple contractors, intelligent traffic modelling up front, and pre-emptive utility programmes. The announcement signals a multi-year, multi-project rollout to 2030, so the government can sequence works to reduce risk," he said.

“Building roads alone will not sustainably solve congestion. Roads increase capacity in the short term, but long-term congestion requires a multi-pronged approach,” he said, pointing to the UAE’s rail and bus plans.

Mr Al Suwaidi also said it was important to address pinch points in the roads, use data and “digital twins” so the actual new road will operate efficiently and ensure procurement and contracts allocate risk sensibly.

