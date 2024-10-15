Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 57 minutes: Etihad Rail reveals journey times for passenger routes

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/etihad-rail/" target="_blank">Etihad Rail</a> has announced the journey times for some of its main <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/01/20/first-glimpse-of-etihad-rail-passenger-trains-for-abu-dhabi-to-dubai/" target="_blank">passenger routes</a>. Travelling from Abu Dhabi to Dubai will take 57 minutes, while a trip from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah on the east coast will take 105 minutes. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/11/28/etihad-rails-first-emirati-female-train-driver-shares-passenger-line-dream/" target="_blank">rail operator</a> also said the travel time between Abu Dhabi and Al Ruwais, about 200km west of the capital, will be 70 minutes. “Travel times for other destinations will be revealed in due course,” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2022/10/13/what-is-etihad-rail-full-guide-to-the-regions-biggest-train-project/" target="_blank">Etihad Rail</a> said in a social media post on Monday. While no date for the start of passenger services was revealed, the announcement marks another step forward for the rail service. The planned passenger line aims to cut commuting times, ease congestion and boost tourism and trade. It was announced in March that a major station was to be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/06/sharjah-set-for-new-etihad-rail-station/" target="_blank">built in Sharjah</a>, close to the airport and University City, home to education institutions. Once up and running, the station will help to increase the number of passengers on Etihad Rail to about 14,000 a day during the week, officials said. It followed the announcement by Etihad Rail that the first passenger station would be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/06/23/watch-first-etihad-rail-passenger-station-to-be-built-in-fujairah/" target="_blank">built in Fujairah</a>. Other stations in Dubai and across the UAE are expected as part of plans for the passenger network to link 11 cities and regions across the country, from Al Sila to Fujairah, taking in Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Dhaid. Passenger trains will travel at up to 200kph and have space for about 400 people. Officials have said they expect more than 36 million people to use the service annually by 2030. In 2022, the operator said passengers could expect travel times of 50 minutes between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2021/12/05/uae-leaders-review-progress-on-etihad-rail-expansion/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi and Dubai</a> and about 100 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah. Etihad Rail has also previously confirmed the stations will be linked to existing transport infrastructure and passengers will have access to taxi and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/05/22/etihad-rail-and-uber-sign-initial-pact-to-boost-passenger-transport-options/" target="_blank">ride-hailing services</a>. Carriages will have with Wi-Fi, entertainment systems, charging points and various food and beverages options. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2024/01/25/etihad-rail-makes-first-passenger-journey-between-abu-dhabi-and-al-dhannah/" target="_blank">first passenger journey</a> on Etihad Rail took place between Abu Dhabi and Al Dhannah in January. Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, was among the first passengers. Once open for general services, the route will enable Adnoc employees to travel by train from Abu Dhabi to Al Dhannah, 250km west of the capital. Plans for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/05/17/etihad-rail-aims-to-bring-luxury-railway-service-to-uae-to-boost-tourism/" target="_blank">luxury train service</a> were also unveiled last year in a deal signed between Italian luxury hospitality company Arsenale and Etihad Rail. The “rail cruise” is expected to cross the country from Fujairah to the Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi. Etihad Rail’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/05/16/how-etihad-rails-freight-service-will-improve-your-commute/" target="_blank">freight network</a> is already up and running, while the UAE and Oman are developing a railway line known as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/10/10/uae-oman-rail-project/" target="_blank">Hafeet Rail</a>. The project is a joint venture between Mubadala, Oman Rail and Etihad Rail, and the it is to link the UAE with the Port of Sohar. The project secured $1.5 billion in project financing, backed by a consortium of Emirati, Omani, regional and international banks, state news agency Wam reported last week. The deal was announced during the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi.