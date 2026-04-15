Dubai Police to hold parents accountable for children’s unsafe e-scooter use

Dubai Police has unveiled plans to introduce tough new legislation holding parents to account for the reckless use of e-scooters by their children.

The force is taking joint action with the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority to tighten laws in response to growing concerns over irresponsible riding by young people across the emirate.

It comes after instances of scooters being illegally modified by young riders to reach speeds of up to 120kph, posing a safety risk to the public.

Maj Gen Saif Al Mazrouei, assistant commander-in-chief for operations at Dubai Police, told The National that the new law would allow for legal action to be taken against parents if their children put their lives and others in danger.

Maj Gen Saif Al Mazrouei, assistant commander-in-chief for operations at Dubai Police. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

E-scooter riders must be at least 16, wear helmets, reflective jackets, never carry passengers, have lights fitted to the front and rear of the scooters and not exceed the 20kph speed limit.

“The law aims to improve road safety and reduce reckless behaviour on the roads by e-scooter riders,” Lt Gen Al Mazrouei said.

“Parents are responsible for the dangers posed to their children and others for misusing e-scooters.

“Scooters are designed to be used safely in designated areas. We caught some riding modified scooters at 120kph, which is very dangerous behaviour on public roads.

“We conducted analysis of the problem, and it showed that parents’ negligence is part of the problem as they buy the scooters for their children.”

The proposed legislation states that parents can be prosecuted if their children were harmed while using scooters or caused injuries to others.

There has been an increasing number of injuries from e-scooter collisions and some doctors said they have attended to more than 10 accidents a month involving speeding e-scooters.

Police, too, have urged the public to report dangerous riders, while pedestrians have raised safety concerns about e-scooter users racing on pavements.

Safety drive

Dubai Police took action against 1,750 scooter riders in the past three weeks as part of a road safety drive aimed at tackling irresponsible e-scooter use.

Officers issued about 14,000 fines for e-scooter and bicycle riders for different breaches during the campaign.

“The numbers show the challenges related with misusing scooters and the need to a strict legislation,” he said.

Under a Dubai government resolution, monitoring and penalising non-compliant users fall under the mandate of Dubai Police to ensure public safety and compliance.

Fines across the Emirates vary, with police in Dubai imposing a Dh300 penalty for e-scooters on roads with speed limits exceeding 60kph. Nshama, the management company in charge of the Town Square community in Dubai, warns that Dh1,050 fines can be imposed on e-scooter riders who break the rules.

Even though rules stipulate that no one under the age of 16 can ride an e-scooter, it is not uncommon for young children to be involved in e-scooter accidents, doctors have previously told The National.

“Paediatric and adolescent categories are more common because children tend to be more reckless and lose control,” said Dr Chidananda Shivashankar, specialist orthopaedic surgeon at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah.

“We see wrist, ankle, shoulder injuries in kids. In adults, it can be more severe, could extend to fractures, requiring plaster and even surgery depending on the speed at which pedestrians are hit. It has become a menace inside communities and on major roads.”