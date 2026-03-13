Excessive vehicle noise undermining public safety, warn Dubai Police

Dubai Police police have impounded 251 vehicles since the beginning of Ramadan from drivers making excessive noise or who have modified their engines to be louder.

Authorities issued a reminder that making excessive noise while driving affects the sense of safety of the public.

The matter is all the more pertinent with the public on alert for loud noises following the missile and drone attacks from Iran, which have continued since February 28.

"Practices such as modifying engines, altering exhaust systems, or driving vehicles in a showy or reckless manner often lead to loud noise that disturbs residents and affects the sense of safety and comfort within the community," Dubai Police said on Friday evening.

A total of 524 related violations have been recorded during Ramadan, comprising 220 involving people driving vehicles that produce excessive noise and 304 of those who made unauthorised modifications to vehicle engines.

“Any modifications carried out without official approval are considered a direct violation and may lead to legal measures including impoundment and fines,” said Maj Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, assistant commander-in-chief for operations affairs at Dubai Police.

A release fee of Dh50,000 can be imposed on vehicles impounded for serious traffic violations, and Maj Gen Al Mazrouei warned further legal action could follow.