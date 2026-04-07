Driver seriously injured in Dubai after pulling over to pick up number plate

A Dubai motorist suffered serious injuries after being hit by another vehicle after he pulled over to retrieve a number plate that had fallen off his car.

Dubai Police said the driver of the second car was not paying due care and attention to the road, and was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the man and a third vehicle.

The two other drivers were also taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the incident on Al Khail Road on Tuesday. Police did not reveal the time the crash took place.

“The collision was between three vehicles. The first driver stopped suddenly in the middle of the road to pick his license plate. It is negligence,” said Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidan, director of traffic at Dubai Police.

“Three were injured in the accident and were transferred to hospital.”

Police patrols were sent to the scene to manage traffic and clear a path for emergency services to reach the injured.

Dubai Police issued a safety warning to the public, stressing the dangers of stopping in the middle of the road for any reason.

“It is a very dangerous offence that cause severe accidents and deaths. Motorists should call the police immediately if they can’t move their vehicles,” Brig bin Suwaidan said.

“Never stop in the middle of the road due to vehicle malfunction, lack of fuel or flat tyre. Motorists should check their car before driving on roads.

“If a driver cannot move their vehicle off the road, then they should switch on their warning lights, put the triangle at a safe distance behind the vehicle to warn coming drivers, and then leave the vehicle in a safe place off the road and call the police.”

Drivers who make unsafe stops on roads can face a fine of Dh1,000 ($272), with an additional Dh500 penalty for blocking traffic flow. They can also get six black points added to their license.