World Cup 2026: Jesse Marsch gives US cold shoulder after Canada seal last-16 place

Canada's American coach Jesse Marsch had no advice for his compatriots ahead of their match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, saying he doesn't care what happens to the United States now that his side have secured a place in the World Cup last 16.

Speaking with reporters ​on Sunday following his team's 1-0 win over South Africa in Los Angeles that booked the Canadians a place in the next round, Marsch was asked if there was anything in particular the US had to beware of against Bosnia in their Round-of-32 ⁠match on Wednesday.

"I appreciate your question, but ​I ⁠don't really care," was his terse response.

Canada played Bosnia in their opening match of the ​group stage on June 12 and needed a goal in the 78th minute to earn a 1-1 draw in a game the Canadians were expected to win in Toronto.

"It's up to the US to figure out, and they can learn from the matches that Bosnia played," added Marsch, a former assistant to the US national team.

"I know a couple of players on their team, and Bosnia is a group of fighters, so they were not easy to play against. I was very complimentary of them after the game.

"I thought we could have been better in the match, but I think that whoever they play, they will give a ​really hard match."

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide England's Harry Kane, right, celebrates scoring the second goal of the team's 2-0 victory over Panama. PA Info

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Jordan to become the first person to score in seven consecutive World Cup games. AFP Info

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo makes his way past Colombia's Santiago Arias, left, and Jhon Arias. The teams drew nil-all. AFP Info

Algeria's Rafik Belghali celebrates scoring against Austria during their 3-3 draw. AFP Info

Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action against Iran's Mehdi Taremi, in another match that ended in a draw. Reuters Info

Senegal's Pape Gueye, left, and Iraq's Ibrahim Bayesh viefor the ball. Senegal won 5-0. AFP Info

Spain's Pau Cubarsi (No 22) and Uruguay's Agustin Canobbio fight for the ball. Spain won 1-0. AFP Info

Turkey midfielder Arda Guler scores a goal past the US's Matt Turner. Turkey won 3-2. EPA Info

Australia's Nestory Irankunda (No 17) and Paraguay's Omar Alderete during the teams' 0-0 draw. EPA Info

The Netherlands' Jan Paul Van Hecke, left, and Nathan Ake in action against Tunisia's Anis Slimane. The Oranje won 3-1. AFP Info

Ecuador's Nilson Angulo celebrates scoring during the team's 2-0 victory over Germany. AFP Info

Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa kisses the post as he celebrates after the match against Czech Republic in Mexico City. Reuters Info

Mexico's Israel Reyes shoots at goal with an overhead kick. Reuters Info

Scotland fans play bagpipes as Scotland's Tartan Army travel to Miami Stadium for the match between Scotland and Brazil. Reuters Info

Morocco's Ismael Saibari scores their second goal against Haiti in Atlanta. Reuters Info

Canada's Ismael Kone is seen in a wheelchair before the match against Switzerland. Reuters Info

Brazil's Vinicius Junior scores their second goal against Scotland, in Miami. Reuters Info

South Africa's forward Thapelo Maseko is hugged by teammates while celebrating scoring his team's first goal during the match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe. AFP Info

Mexico's defender Mateo Chavez scores his team's first goal past Czech Republic's goalkeeper Matej Kovar. AFP Info

Breel Embolo of Switzerland is challenged by Derek Cornelius of Canada. AFP Info

Croatia's Luka Modric is thrown into the air by teammates as they celebrate his 200th appearance for Croatia after the match against Panama. Reuters Info

Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. AFP Info

Harry Kane shoots at goal during match between England and Ghana in Boston Stadium. AFP Info

DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu in action with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, in Guadalajara. Reuters Info

Norway players perform the traditional rowing celebration after their 3-2 win over Senegal. Reuters Info

Mohamed Salah of Egypt scores his team's second goal against New Zealand in Vancouver. AFP Info



















































Marsch played 13 ⁠seasons in MLS, first with DC United (1996-97), followed by the Chicago Fire (1998-2005) and Chivas USA (2006-09). He has managed in MLS, the Austrian Bundesliga and the English Premier League.

Earlier this World Cup, he made waves when he said he ​and former USMNT coach Bob Bradley "had to beg" his players to sing the national anthem before World Cup games.

Marsch was an assistant to Bradley from 2010-11. He was named head coach of Canada in May 2024.

Canada needed a goal from Stephen Eustaquio in the second minute of second-half stoppage to give Canada a 1-0 victory over ​South ​Africa in their ​Round-of-32 match ⁠earlier Sunday.

Eustaquio took advantage of a ⁠poorly headed clearance and ripped a shot ​from just outside of the box to the lower left corner.

Canada will play the winner of Morocco-Netherlands in the last 16 in Houston on Saturday.