World Cup 2026: Jesse Marsch gives US cold shoulder after Canada seal last-16 place

Canada's American coach Jesse Marsch had no advice for his compatriots ahead of their match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, saying he doesn't care what happens to the United States now that his side have secured a place in the World Cup last 16.
Speaking with reporters on Sunday following his team's 1-0 win over South Africa in Los Angeles that booked the Canadians a place in the next round, Marsch was asked if there was anything in particular the US had to beware of against Bosnia in their Round-of-32 match on Wednesday.
"I appreciate your question, but I don't really care," was his terse response.
Canada played Bosnia in their opening match of the group stage on June 12 and needed a goal in the 78th minute to earn a 1-1 draw in a game the Canadians were expected to win in Toronto.
"It's up to the US to figure out, and they can learn from the matches that Bosnia played," added Marsch, a former assistant to the US national team.
"I know a couple of players on their team, and Bosnia is a group of fighters, so they were not easy to play against. I was very complimentary of them after the game.
"I thought we could have been better in the match, but I think that whoever they play, they will give a really hard match."
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Marsch played 13 seasons in MLS, first with DC United (1996-97), followed by the Chicago Fire (1998-2005) and Chivas USA (2006-09). He has managed in MLS, the Austrian Bundesliga and the English Premier League.
Earlier this World Cup, he made waves when he said he and former USMNT coach Bob Bradley "had to beg" his players to sing the national anthem before World Cup games.
Marsch was an assistant to Bradley from 2010-11. He was named head coach of Canada in May 2024.
Canada needed a goal from Stephen Eustaquio in the second minute of second-half stoppage to give Canada a 1-0 victory over South Africa in their Round-of-32 match earlier Sunday.
Eustaquio took advantage of a poorly headed clearance and ripped a shot from just outside of the box to the lower left corner.
Canada will play the winner of Morocco-Netherlands in the last 16 in Houston on Saturday.
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