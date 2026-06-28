Messi, Haaland and Vozinha shine: World Cup team of the group phase

The World Cup enters its knockout phase Sunday, following the conclusion of the group phase.

There were plenty of standout performances. Cape Verde have to go down as the success story of the tournament as the tiny African nation successfully navigated their way to the Round of 32 on their World Cup debut.

Here is our best XI of the group phase (4-3-3 formation).

Goalkeeper

Vozinha (Cape Verde) – The 40-year-old pulled off a string of fine saves to keep pre-tournament favourites Spain at bay in the African nation's first match at the global finals. Cape Verde's 0-0 draw was the shock of the tournament and was down largely to the heroics of their goalkeeper. Will need to be at his best in the Round of 32 as Cape Verde face world champions Argentina.

Defenders

Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) – The electric right-back was excellent in Iran's 2-2 draw with New Zealand, scoring and assisting. Carried on that fine form throughout the group phase and his equaliser against Egypt from the tightest of angles was exquisite.

Cesar Montes (Mexico) – Missed the opener against South Africa but was restored to the line-up for the wins over South Korea and Czech Republic and was imperious in both as Mexico won Group A with maximum points.

Gabriel Magalhaes (Brazil) – His last act before the World Cup was ballooning a penalty over the bar to cost Arsenal the Uefa Champions League title. Has recovered well and has formed a formidable partnership alongside Marquinhos for Brazil.

Daniel Munoz (Colombia) – The rapid full-back played a huge part in Colombia topping Group K with wins over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, scoring in both, and holding Portugal to a stalemate. Part of a defensive unit that has only been breached once.

Daniel Munoz has been sensational for Colombia throughout the group phase. EPA Info

Midfielders

Rodri (Spain) – A midfield metronome who sets Spain's tempo. Nothing flashy but always brimming with poise and purpose.

Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil) – The Selecao's tactical lynchpin has come alive in the final third at these finals, with a tournament-leading three assists as Brazil topped Group C ahead of Morocco on goal difference.

Vitinha (Portugal) – The Portuguese may have underwhelmed so far, with only a walloping of Uzbekistan to really brag about, but their midfield maestro has been excellent. Calm under pressure and his press-resistance and bravery under pressure marking him out as their best player.

Erling Haaland has grabbed doubles in Norway's wins over Iraq and Senegal. EPA Info

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Norway) – Has a 40 per cent shot conversion accuracy from his three group games that resulted in four goals – two each against Iraq and Senegal – for the prolific Norwegian. Will look to add to that tally when he faces Ivory Coast in the Round of 32.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – Ended the group phase with six goals – including a hat-trick against Algeria and a double against Austria – to make him the highest-scoring player in World Cup history. Scored against Jordan to take his tally of World Cup goals to 19.

Vinicius Jr (Brazil) – Became only the fifth Brazilian to score in all three group games. Scored the equaliser against Morocco to earn his country a point and produced eye-catching performances in wins over Haiti and Scotland.

Coach

Pedro Leitao Brito (Cape Verde) – Hard to look beyond a coach who has masterminded draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia as the debutants secured a historic place in the last 32.

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