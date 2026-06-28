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World Cup 2026

From left: Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Vozinha have enjoyed impressive World Cups so far.
From left: Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Vozinha have enjoyed impressive World Cups so far.
From left: Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Vozinha have enjoyed impressive World Cups so far.
From left: Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Vozinha have enjoyed impressive World Cups so far.

Messi, Haaland and Vozinha shine: World Cup team of the group phase

Cape Verde the feel-good story of the tournament after securing place in Round of 32

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

June 28, 2026

The World Cup enters its knockout phase Sunday, following the conclusion of the group phase.

There were plenty of standout performances. Cape Verde have to go down as the success story of the tournament as the tiny African nation successfully navigated their way to the Round of 32 on their World Cup debut.

Here is our best XI of the group phase (4-3-3 formation).

Goalkeeper

Vozinha (Cape Verde) – The 40-year-old pulled off a string of fine saves to keep pre-tournament favourites Spain at bay in the African nation's first match at the global finals. Cape Verde's 0-0 draw was the shock of the tournament and was down largely to the heroics of their goalkeeper. Will need to be at his best in the Round of 32 as Cape Verde face world champions Argentina.

Defenders

Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) – The electric right-back was excellent in Iran's 2-2 draw with New Zealand, scoring and assisting. Carried on that fine form throughout the group phase and his equaliser against Egypt from the tightest of angles was exquisite.

Cesar Montes (Mexico) – Missed the opener against South Africa but was restored to the line-up for the wins over South Korea and Czech Republic and was imperious in both as Mexico won Group A with maximum points.

Gabriel Magalhaes (Brazil) – His last act before the World Cup was ballooning a penalty over the bar to cost Arsenal the Uefa Champions League title. Has recovered well and has formed a formidable partnership alongside Marquinhos for Brazil.

Daniel Munoz (Colombia) – The rapid full-back played a huge part in Colombia topping Group K with wins over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, scoring in both, and holding Portugal to a stalemate. Part of a defensive unit that has only been breached once.

Daniel Munoz has been sensational for Colombia throughout the group phase. EPA
Daniel Munoz has been sensational for Colombia throughout the group phase. EPA

Midfielders

Rodri (Spain) – A midfield metronome who sets Spain's tempo. Nothing flashy but always brimming with poise and purpose.

Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil) – The Selecao's tactical lynchpin has come alive in the final third at these finals, with a tournament-leading three assists as Brazil topped Group C ahead of Morocco on goal difference.

Vitinha (Portugal) – The Portuguese may have underwhelmed so far, with only a walloping of Uzbekistan to really brag about, but their midfield maestro has been excellent. Calm under pressure and his press-resistance and bravery under pressure marking him out as their best player.

Erling Haaland has grabbed doubles in Norway's wins over Iraq and Senegal. EPA
Erling Haaland has grabbed doubles in Norway's wins over Iraq and Senegal. EPA

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Norway) – Has a 40 per cent shot conversion accuracy from his three group games that resulted in four goals – two each against Iraq and Senegal – for the prolific Norwegian. Will look to add to that tally when he faces Ivory Coast in the Round of 32.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – Ended the group phase with six goals – including a hat-trick against Algeria and a double against Austria – to make him the highest-scoring player in World Cup history. Scored against Jordan to take his tally of World Cup goals to 19.

Vinicius Jr (Brazil) – Became only the fifth Brazilian to score in all three group games. Scored the equaliser against Morocco to earn his country a point and produced eye-catching performances in wins over Haiti and Scotland.

Coach

Pedro Leitao Brito (Cape Verde) – Hard to look beyond a coach who has masterminded draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia as the debutants secured a historic place in the last 32.

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup – in pictures

  • England's Harry Kane (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with Jude Bellingham during the FIFA World Cup Group L match at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford. PA
    England's Harry Kane (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with Jude Bellingham during the FIFA World Cup Group L match at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford. PA
  • Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the 2026 World Cup Group J football match between Jordan and Argentina at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington. AFP
    Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the 2026 World Cup Group J football match between Jordan and Argentina at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington. AFP
  • Colombia's defender #04 Santiago Arias, Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo, and Colombia's midfielder #11 Jhon Arias fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Colombia and Portugal at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens. AFP
    Colombia's defender #04 Santiago Arias, Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo, and Colombia's midfielder #11 Jhon Arias fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Colombia and Portugal at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens. AFP
  • Egypt v Iran - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action with Iran's Mehdi Taremi. Reuters
    Egypt v Iran - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action with Iran's Mehdi Taremi. Reuters
  • Senegal's midfielder #26 Pape Gueye and Iraq's midfielder #08 Ibrahim Bayesh fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group I football match between Senegal and Iraq at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto. AFP
    Senegal's midfielder #26 Pape Gueye and Iraq's midfielder #08 Ibrahim Bayesh fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group I football match between Senegal and Iraq at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto. AFP
  • Spain's defender #22 Pau Cubarsi and Uruguay's forward #14 Agustin Canobbio fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Uruguay and Spain at the Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan. AFP
    Spain's defender #22 Pau Cubarsi and Uruguay's forward #14 Agustin Canobbio fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Uruguay and Spain at the Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan. AFP
  • Turkey midfielder Arda Guler scores a goal on United States of America goalkeeper Matt Turner during the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match Turkey against USA, in Los Angeles, USA. EPA
    Turkey midfielder Arda Guler scores a goal on United States of America goalkeeper Matt Turner during the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match Turkey against USA, in Los Angeles, USA. EPA
  • Australia forward Nestory Irankunda and Paraguay defender Omar Alderete in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match Paraguay vs Australia, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, USA. EPA
    Australia forward Nestory Irankunda and Paraguay defender Omar Alderete in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match Paraguay vs Australia, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, USA. EPA
  • Netherlands' defender #06 Jan Paul Van Hecke and defender #05 Nathan Ake fight foe the ball with Tunisia's midfielder #25 Anis Slimane during the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Tunisia and the Netherlands at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City. AFP
    Netherlands' defender #06 Jan Paul Van Hecke and defender #05 Nathan Ake fight foe the ball with Tunisia's midfielder #25 Anis Slimane during the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Tunisia and the Netherlands at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City. AFP
  • Ecuador's forward #20 Nilson Angulo celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group E football match between Ecuador and Germany at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. AFP
    Ecuador's forward #20 Nilson Angulo celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group E football match between Ecuador and Germany at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. AFP
  • Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa kisses the post as he celebrates after the match against Czech Republic in Mexico City. Reuters
    Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa kisses the post as he celebrates after the match against Czech Republic in Mexico City. Reuters
  • Mexico's Israel Reyes shoots at goal with an overhead kick. Reuters
    Mexico's Israel Reyes shoots at goal with an overhead kick. Reuters
  • Scotland fans play bagpipes as Scotland's Tartan Army travel to Miami Stadium for the match between Scotland and Brazil. Reuters
    Scotland fans play bagpipes as Scotland's Tartan Army travel to Miami Stadium for the match between Scotland and Brazil. Reuters
  • Morocco's Ismael Saibari scores their second goal against Haiti in Atlanta. Reuters
    Morocco's Ismael Saibari scores their second goal against Haiti in Atlanta. Reuters
  • Canada's Ismael Kone is seen in a wheelchair before the match against Switzerland. Reuters
    Canada's Ismael Kone is seen in a wheelchair before the match against Switzerland. Reuters
  • Brazil's Vinicius Junior scores their second goal against Scotland, in Miami. Reuters
    Brazil's Vinicius Junior scores their second goal against Scotland, in Miami. Reuters
  • South Africa's forward Thapelo Maseko is hugged by teammates while celebrating scoring his team's first goal during the match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe. AFP
    South Africa's forward Thapelo Maseko is hugged by teammates while celebrating scoring his team's first goal during the match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe. AFP
  • Mexico's defender Mateo Chavez scores his team's first goal past Czech Republic's goalkeeper Matej Kovar. AFP
    Mexico's defender Mateo Chavez scores his team's first goal past Czech Republic's goalkeeper Matej Kovar. AFP
  • Breel Embolo of Switzerland is challenged by Derek Cornelius of Canada. AFP
    Breel Embolo of Switzerland is challenged by Derek Cornelius of Canada. AFP
  • Croatia's Luka Modric is thrown into the air by teammates as they celebrate his 200th appearance for Croatia after the match against Panama. Reuters
    Croatia's Luka Modric is thrown into the air by teammates as they celebrate his 200th appearance for Croatia after the match against Panama. Reuters
  • Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. AFP
    Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. AFP
  • Harry Kane shoots at goal during match between England and Ghana in Boston Stadium. AFP
    Harry Kane shoots at goal during match between England and Ghana in Boston Stadium. AFP
  • DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu in action with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, in Guadalajara. Reuters
    DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu in action with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, in Guadalajara. Reuters
  • Norway players perform the traditional rowing celebration after their 3-2 win over Senegal. Reuters
    Norway players perform the traditional rowing celebration after their 3-2 win over Senegal. Reuters
  • Mohamed Salah of Egypt scores his team's second goal against New Zealand in Vancouver. AFP
    Mohamed Salah of Egypt scores his team's second goal against New Zealand in Vancouver. AFP
Updated: June 28, 2026, 4:55 AM
World Cup 2026Lionel MessiErling Haaland