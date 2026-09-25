Dubai Police take action against 18 suspects accused of dumping harmful waste

Dubai Police have taken legal action against 18 suspects accused of dumping harmful waste such as sewage and petrochemical materials at unauthorised sites.

The force's Environmental Crimes Section, working with Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, carried out this enforcement in the first half of 2026.

Authorities uncovered the offences during regular checks on how hazardous materials were being transported and disposed of. Their investigation led to legal action and the seizure of 17 tankers.

Dubai Police said sewage, petrochemical waste, and other dangerous materials must be transported and disposed of only at approved locations, in line with established procedures.

How authorities are detecting offences

The latest action follows a series of measures by Dubai authorities to monitor waste transport and prevent illegal dumping.

In August, Dubai Municipality conducted an “unannounced and targeted inspection of sewage tankers after its monitoring systems detected suspected violations to safeguard the city and protect its environment."

In a statement to The National, the Municipality said that the operation was supported by ongoing field patrols, community notifications and real-time monitoring through its Rasid electronic platform, which helped identify suspicious vehicle movements and unauthorised stops.

The inspection covered identified hotspots across Dubai and was supported by teams conducting round-the-clock field patrols and monitoring, the Municipality said.

The authority reported that the tankers discharged wastewater at unauthorised locations and in open areas, violating regulations and posing risks to the environment and public health.

At that time, Dubai Municipality said violators may face fines of up to Dh100,000 per incident, and offending vehicles may be seized and impounded for 90 days.

When necessary, cases may be referred to the Dubai Police Environmental Crimes Section for further investigation and legal action.

Penalties for illegal waste disposal

Under Dubai law, disposing of wastewater in open areas or other unauthorised locations can result in a fine of up to Dh100,000.

Dubai Municipality may impose additional penalties for waste management breaches. Repeat offences within one year may result in double the original fine.

Depending on the offence, authorities may issue warnings, suspend operations for up to six months, or revoke permits for waste-related activities.

Those responsible for damage to public health, safety, the environment, or property at waste disposal sites may be required to pay the full cost of remediation or compensation. If the offender does not address the damage, the municipality may complete the necessary work and recover the costs, plus a 25 per cent administrative charge.

Dubai Police urged businesses and individuals involved in waste transportation and disposal to comply with regulations and ensure responsible handling and disposal of hazardous materials.