Dubai Police issue scam warning ahead of new season of Global Village

Dubai Police have warned the public to be wary of fake websites and social media accounts promoting fraudulent packages for the new season of Global Village in Dubai.

The alert coincides with the release of VIP packages for Global Village's 31st season, which are to be offered in stages exclusively through the Coca-Cola Arena website.

Advanced sales will run from September 21 to 25, allowing guests to purchase their preferred packages for an additional fee. A general sale is to begin from September 26.

Global Village will officially reopen at 6pm on Wednesday, October 14, and will run until May 2027.

Dubai Police warned that fraudsters who attempt to steal money and personal information typically seek to exploit the announcement of Global Village activities and packages.

Scammers create or clone websites and social media accounts to closely resemble official pages, tricking people into believing they are using an authorised platform. Victims may be directed to complete fraudulent purchases or provide personal information.

The force urged the public to avoid being drawn in by deals that look too good to be true, including offers of unusually low prices.

Tickets and packages should only be purchased through official and authorised channels, and users should avoid links or accounts from unknown sources.

The police said that taking a few moments to verify where an offer comes from can help protect personal information and prevent financial losses. They also called on the public to report suspected scams, suspicious accounts and fraudulent links through the ecrime platform or by calling 901.