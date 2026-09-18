Dubai Parks and Resorts theme parks to reopen after six-month closure

The theme parks at Dubai Parks and Resorts will reopen on October 7, after being closed for more than six months.

The destination – which brings together Motiongate Dubai, Real Madrid World, Legoland Dubai Resort and The World of Riverland – temporarily closed in March.

The reopening will also bring new experiences to Riverland, including a bowling attraction and Lamborghini Automobili racing simulators.

“The reopening of Dubai Parks and Resorts marks a significant moment for us and our guests. Bringing together world-class rides and immersive entertainment, family attractions, dining and staycations, the destination offers something for residents and visitors of all ages,” said Fernando Eiroa, chief executive of Dubai Holding Entertainment.

“As the season begins, we are building on this diverse offering with new experiences to discover, and more reasons to visit and return. We have an exciting season ahead, with much more still to come.”

What's at Dubai Parks and Resorts?

Dubai Parks and Resorts is home to three major theme parks, including Legoland Dubai, which opened in 2016 as the first Legoland park in the Middle East.

It has six themed lands: Factory, Lego City, Imagination, Kingdoms, Adventure and Miniland, where 20 million Lego bricks are used to recreate landmarks from Dubai and across the Middle East. The theme park has more than 40 rides and attractions.

Legoland Dubai Resort also includes Legoland Water Park, which has 20 slides and water attractions, as well as Legoland Hotel.

Motiongate Dubai also opened in 2016. The Hollywood-inspired theme park has 29 rides and attractions based on films and characters from DreamWorks Animation, Columbia Pictures and Lionsgate.

Themed areas include Columbia Pictures, DreamWorks and Studio Central, with attractions such as Madagascar Mad Pursuit, Dragon Gliders and The Hunger Games – Capitol Bullet Train.

The newest of the three theme parks is Real Madrid World, which opened in April 2024, replacing Bollywood Park. The football-themed attraction is spread across three zones: Champions Avenue, Celebration Plaza and Stars Avenue.

Real Madrid World, which opened in April 2024, replaced Bollywood Park. Photo: Dubai Parks and Resorts Show caption: Real Madrid World, which opened in April 2024, replaced Boll…

It has the region’s first wooden roller coaster and a ride called Stars Flyer, a 140-metre-high attraction billed as the world’s tallest swing chair ride.

Other attractions include the Bernabeu Experience and La Fabrica Training Pitch, while the park also has restaurants and shops.

Riverland, meanwhile, combines dining with games and attractions across four areas: French Village, Boardwalk, Sports Boulevard and The Peninsula.

Alongside the new bowling experience and Lamborghini simulators, activities include go-karting, archery and axe-throwing, mini golf, puzzle attractions and arcade entertainment.

The destination also has accommodation, including Legoland Hotel, Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection and T-Rex Glamping.

Tickets to Motiongate Dubai and Real Madrid World start from Dh295, while entry to The World of Riverland starts from Dh25