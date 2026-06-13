The UAE's best-value attraction passes from Yas Island theme parks to Ski Dubai

As temperatures rise and families look for ways to stay entertained throughout the summer, annual attraction passes can offer a more cost-effective alternative to buying individual tickets.

From theme parks and water parks to indoor snow slopes and tropical rainforests, these UAE memberships can quickly pay for themselves after a handful of visits.

Yas Annual Pass

The Yas Annual Pass includes access to Yas Island theme parks, among other perks. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Yas Island's annual pass grants access to four of Abu Dhabi's biggest attractions: Ferrari World, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

Membership tiers range from a straightforward entry pass to premium packages that add priority ride access, complimentary parking, guest tickets and invitations to special events. Discounts at restaurants, shops and other Yas Island venues are also included.

With single-day tickets starting from Dh295, frequent visitors can quickly make back the cost.

Starts from Dh1,595

Dubai Parks and Resorts Annual Pass

Access to the Legoland Water Park is included in the Dubai Parks and Resorts annual pass. Photo: Dubai Parks and Resorts Info

For families planning repeat visits, the Dubai Parks and Resorts Annual Pass provides year-round access to attractions, including Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Water Park and Real Madrid World, depending on the package selected.

Members can also take advantage of savings on dining, shopping and selected experiences across the destination, while higher-tier passes add extras such as complimentary parking and enhanced discounts.

Starts from Dh495

Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Pass

Alongside unlimited access to Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Water Park, The Green Planet and Real Madrid World, the premium offering from Dubai Parks and Resorts comes with a host of perks to upgrade the experience.

Among them are complimentary Q-Fast access on selected attractions, valet parking and included meals, drinks and popcorn at participating venues. Members can also unlock hotel offers, dining discounts and retail savings, while the package also includes tickets to Global Village (currently closed for the summer months) and Roxy Cinemas.

Starts from Dh1,495

IMG Worlds of Adventure Annual Pass

IMG Worlds of Adventure annual pass offers different tiers of membership. Victor Besa / The National Info

The annual pass at IMG Worlds of Adventure offers unrestricted entry to the indoor theme park for 12 months, making it particularly appealing during the UAE's hotter months.

Members can also save on fast-track experiences, dining, merchandise and attraction photography. Given that standard admission costs about Dh365, the annual pass can represent good value after only a few visits.

Dh765

Aquaventure World Annual Pass

Aquaventure World's annual pass offers unlimited access to the waterpark. Reem Mohammed / The National Info

For water park enthusiasts, Aquaventure World's annual pass offers unlimited access to more than 100 slides, rides and attractions throughout the year.

The package also comes with savings on dining, shopping and selected experiences within Atlantis Dubai.

Starts from Dh990

The Green Planet Annual Pass

An annual membership to The Green Planet provides unlimited access to Dubai's indoor biodome, home to more than 3,000 plants and animals.

The pass also offers reduced rates on camps, educational activities, birthday celebrations and selected food and drink purchases.

Starts from Dh195

Ski Dubai Annual Membership

Ski Dubai's annual membership provides year-round access to the attraction's snow experiences. Lauren Lancaster / The National Info

Ski Dubai's annual membership provides year-round access to the attraction's snow experiences, with packages varying by tier.

Depending on the membership selected, benefits can include unlimited Snow Park entry, discounts on lessons and activities, savings on food, drinks and retail purchases and other member perks.

Starts from Dh955