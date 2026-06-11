Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi to add Superman roller coaster and Lex Luthor ride

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island is adding two DC-themed attractions, including a Superman roller coaster and a Lex Luthor-inspired thrill ride.

Kryptonite Collider will open to visitors next month, on July 26, while Superman Up and Away is scheduled for completion in 2028.

The additions are part of the indoor theme park's Metropolis area, which centres on Superman, Batman and other DC characters.

Kryptonite Collider will place riders at the centre of a fictional experiment led by Superman villain Lex Luthor. The attraction takes the form of a 32-person circular spinning ride, with onboard audio, lighting effects and digital elements designed to simulate the experience of gaining superhuman powers.

Visitors will enter the attraction as “test subjects” in Luthor's Everyman Project, with aspects of the story beginning in the queuing area before continuing through the ride experience.

Superman Up and Away will allow guests to ride face-down alongside the Man of Steel on what is described as a “next-generation flying roller coaster”.

Jonathan Brown, chief portfolio officer at Miral, said in a statement that he hopes the new rides create “memorable and joyful experiences that further position Yas Island as a leading entertainment destination, while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a tourism hub."

Simon Robinson, president of global experiences and studio operations at Warner Bros Discovery, adds that the rides will offer another dimension to the park's Metropolis area, which already has a popular Green Lantern simulator and several rides centred on the Batman series.

Hall of Justice at Metropolis in Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi. Reem Mohammed / The National Info

Opened in 2018, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi is one of Yas Island's biggest attractions and features themed zones inspired by franchises including DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo and The Flintstones.

The new rides form part of an expansion strategy that also includes a Harry Potter-themed land, the first from the Wizarding World coming to the Middle East.