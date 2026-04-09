Yas Island theme park projects will likely continue on despite Middle East conflict

What does it take to keep highly anticipated, billion-dirham projects on track – especially during a time of conflict?

Yas Island in Abu Dhabi has grown into one of the emirate’s largest leisure and entertainment destinations. Alongside a Formula One circuit, a concert arena and a major shopping mall, it is home to family-focused attractions including Ferrari World, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World, with the highly anticipated Disneyland Abu Dhabi in the pipeline.

As the Iran war reshapes travel patterns in the region and raises questions around safety, the island’s continued development offers a glimpse into how long-term tourism projects are designed to withstand short-term disruption.

Despite the uncertainty, activity across Yas Island has continued. Industry experts say this reflects both the scale of investment behind the destination and the nature of theme park development, which is planned over decades rather than months.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi was the first theme park to open on Yas Island in November 2010. Liz Claus / The National Info

Theme park experts Caroline Reid and Christian Sylt, who have covered the industry for more than two decades, say Yas Island’s long-term vision is unlikely to have its momentum derailed despite the current political landscape.

“The master plan for Yas Island looks ahead at least 15 years and theme parks in general are built to last many decades,” says Reid. “The current conflict should only be a small blip in that kind of timeframe.”

For those visiting now, the difference is less about what is open and more about what is there. With some airlines pausing or adjusting routes, international travel has slowed, shifting the focus towards residents and visitors from neighbouring countries.

“The current geopolitical situation is likely to skew the visitor mix on Yas Island much more towards local and regional audiences,” says Sylt, noting that this change is likely to persist while travel confidence remains uncertain.

What was once perhaps a stop on a packed tourist itinerary now functions more as a regular weekend option, with a stronger base of returning visitors. In that sense, Yas Island’s attractions serve a more consistent role: offering familiar and even comforting environments such as Warner Bros World or Yas Waterworld.

Despite the current situation, however, the work continues. Construction has progressed across the island despite both regional conflict and weather disruptions. Yas Waterworld recently announced the opening of their extension, which features 11 new rides and attractions, including what the park says is the UAE’s tallest waterslide.

Despite regional conflict, Yas Waterworld still managed to open its new extension. Photo: Yas Waterworld Info

Robert Niles, founder of ThemeParkInsider.com, said developers typically aim to stick to long-established timelines, even during periods of instability. “Any developer wants to stick with their timeline,” he said, noting that major projects are often mapped out years in advance, from early concept stages through to opening day.

However, he added that "external factors show no respect for developers’ plans" pointing to how conflicts, economic shifts or disruptions to supply chains can affect timelines or delivery.

Looking ahead, attention remains on the island’s next phase. Among the most anticipated developments is Disneyland Abu Dhabi, which is expected to further position Yas Island as a global destination. While no official opening date has been confirmed, expert estimates suggest a debut in the early 2030s.

Niles said a realistic timeframe could fall between 2031 and 2032, depending on how quickly regional stability returns. “If this resolves in a matter of weeks or even a few months, then this delay should not have a significant effect upon timelines,” he said.

Other expansions, including Harry Potter-themed land at Warner Bros World, are also part of the longer-term vision. As with any large-scale development, timelines remain flexible, shaped not only by planning and investment, but also by the environment in which they are being built.

Warner Brother World Abu Dhabi is set to get a new Harry Potter themed-land. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

The outlook for Yas Island remains tied to a single variable: time. Since the Iran has currently reached a temporary ceasefire, experts believe the impact on timelines will be minimal. However, if the war continues after, delays may become more likely, though still measured against megaprojects.

“At least until the start of the war, Yas Island was drawing attention of theme park fans around the world, thanks to the Disney announcement. But many dedicated theme park fans had been following Yas for years, thanks to the record-breaking coasters at Ferrari World and the acclaimed debuts of Warner Bros World and SeaWorld,” says Niles.

Although the early days were met with scepticism, as other promising projects in the region failed to materialise, that perception has since shifted.

“Miral showed that a theme park in the region can find critical and popular success. Warner Bros World last year was the first theme park in the region to draw enough visitors to place on the industry's leading annual attendance report,” he says.

“I expected interest in Yas as a destination to continue to grow, fuelled by Miral's ongoing investment new attractions, even before Disney's opening.”